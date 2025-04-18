Revelation 5:12

“saying with a loud voice:

Worthy is the Lamb who was slain

To receive power and riches and wisdom,

And strength and honor and glory and blessing!”

I wish everyone a blessed Resurrection Sunday. Let us focus on the Savior who gave His life so that we may have eternal life in Him. My prayer is that all who need Him as their Savior will embrace the free gift of salvation.

Romans 3:23

“for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”

Romans 6:23

For the wages of sin death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Romans 5:8

“But God demonstrates His own love of us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

God did not leave us to live in our sins but sent his Son to cover them and give us a home in heaven. As we live on this sin-cursed earth, we know we have a Savior, and we can know where we are going. Praise God! Worthy is the Lamb!

Heidi Engelhart

hegop@nvc.net, Heidi@sdgop.com, or ncw@sdgop.com