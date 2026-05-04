As your National Committeewoman for South Dakota, I am honored to represent our state’s Republican values on the national stage. Every day, I see how decisions made here in South Dakota can positively influence our entire country. That’s why I believe addressing the upcoming Republican Primary is so important for our party, our state, and for the freedoms we all cherish.

Too many good South Dakotans believe their vote only counts in November. The truth is, the primary is the most important election for determining who will represent Republican principles on the ballot. The primary is the process by which registered Republicans in South Dakota directly choose our party’s nominees for Congress, governor, the state legislature, county offices, and local positions.

This is the time when people get to voice who they want to represent them. In the primary, you have the direct opportunity to select the candidates who will carry your values forward—not just any candidate, but the one you believe will best fight for South Dakota families, farmers, ranchers, and communities.

Here is why this matters:

The Primary Decides Who Wears the Republican Label.

During a general election, voters choose among Republican, Democratic, and other candidates. However, in the primary, we select which Republican will be on the ballot. The primary winner becomes the official Republican candidate. Missing the primary risks the nomination of someone who might not fully align with our values of limited government, strong families, fiscal responsibility, Second Amendment rights, and rural South Dakota traditions. Your primary vote is crucial because it ensures our candidates genuinely represent the people of South Dakota.

Know Where Candidates Stand – Use Our Platform as Your Guide.

Before you vote, take a moment to review the official South Dakota Republican Party Platform and our past resolutions. These documents share our common beliefs and values on the issues that matter most to us in the state. Ask yourself: Do the candidates’ positions reflect our platform? Are they dedicated to the principles we’ve always stood for as South Dakota Republicans? Doing this simple step helps you make a well-informed decision and ensures the people you support truly represent you and our party. You can find these documents at sdgop.com or voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com.

Low Voter Turnout Gives Outsiders and Special Interests Greater Power

Primary elections traditionally see lower turnout than general elections. When fewer Republicans participate, a small group can determine the direction of our entire party. That is the opposite of what the Republican Party is supposed to be. High participation sends a clear message: South Dakota Republicans are engaged, informed, and united behind candidates who will fight for us in Pierre and in Washington.

Participation Builds a Stronger Party and a Stronger South Dakota

Every time a Republican votes in the primary, we strengthen our party’s grassroots foundation. We recruit stronger candidates, energize volunteers, and build the momentum to win in November. When South Dakotans turn out in force for the primary, we show the nation that our state will not be taken for granted. We prove that the heartland still believes in self-government and that we will hold our elected officials to our principles from the start.

Our state’s motto is “Under God the People Rule.” This principle is particularly clear on primary election day, when Republican party members exercise their right to select their candidate, who will represent us, uphold our beliefs, and promote our conservative values.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar—Election Day is Tuesday, June 2nd! Absentee voting began on April 17th. If you plan to vote absentee, contact your county auditor’s office today to learn how to vote in your county.

I urge every registered Republican in South Dakota to take the primary as seriously as the general election. Review our platform, talk to your neighbors, and make a plan to vote. If you are not yet registered as a Republican, now is the time to do so by May 18th. Your voice is needed.

The future of our party and the direction of our state are decided in the primary. Let’s ensure the future reflects the common sense, hard work, and conservative principles that define South Dakota.

Let’s come together to show up, speak out, and vote for the leaders committed to fighting for the South Dakota we cherish.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com