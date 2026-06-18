Election integrity constitutes a fundamental pillar of our republic. The case Watson v. RNC, presently under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court, addresses an essential question: When does Election Day formally end?

The Case: Watson v. Republican National Committee

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on March 23, 2026, in Watson v. Republican National Committee. At its core, the case asks whether federal law—which defines Election Day as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November—requires that mail-in and absentee ballots for federal elections be received by election officials no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

The RNC and co-plaintiffs contend that ballots must be both cast and received by a specific deadline. Currently, Mississippi and other states listed below, along with D.C., permit ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive within a grace period. A ruling in favor of the RNC would require these jurisdictions to enforce a strict receipt-by-Election-Day requirement for federal races.

What Receipt by Election Day Means:

- The ballot must physically arrive at the election office, drop box, or designated location by the time the polls close on Election Day (typically 7:00 or 8:00 PM local time).

- A timely postmark is not enough—if the ballot arrives the next day or later, it will not count in federal elections.

- This mirrors the experience of in-person voters, who must cast their ballot by the Election Day deadline.

These extended windows have contributed to the prolonged uncertainty and extended counting we have all witnessed in California’s recent primary over the past two weeks.

States That Would Be Affected:

A favorable ruling would impact the following jurisdictions, requiring them to align with a uniform federal Election Day deadline:

- Alaska (up to 10 days)

- California (up to 7 days)

- District of Columbia (up to 10 days)

- Illinois (up to 14 days)

- Maryland (up to 10 days)

- Massachusetts (up to 3 days)

- Mississippi (up to 5 business days)

- Nevada (up to 4 days)

- New Jersey (up to 6 days)

- New York (up to 7 days)

- Oregon (up to 7 days)

- Texas (1 day)

- Virginia (up to 3 days)

- Washington (up to ~14–21 days)

- West Virginia (until canvass begins)

South Dakota already follows a strict receipt-by-Election-Day rule, so our state’s high standards would remain unchanged and would be reinforced nationally.

Why This Matters:

Extended grace periods can delay certification, create uncertainty, and erode public confidence in election results. Clear, uniform deadlines protect every valid vote and ensure elections conclude promptly—just as voters expect when they head to the polls. This is especially important for maintaining trust in our electoral process, a time when Americans demand greater integrity and accountability.

The Supreme Court should issue its ruling by the end of June 2026, in time for states to prepare for the November general election. A decision upholding a firm Election Day deadline would strengthen that foundation nationwide and help ensure that elections truly reflect the will of the people.

As We the People, we must continue to demand secure, transparent elections. I encourage you to stay informed, participate in our upcoming GOP State Convention, get involved in your local GOP county party, and engage at the grassroots level. Together, we can preserve the integrity of our republic.

Be watching for the ruling on this Supreme Court case.

RNC Posting:

RNC’s Landmark Supreme Court Case Could End Weeks-Long Election Result Delays

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As California continues counting ballots weeks after Election Day, the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to rule on the RNC’s landmark election integrity case, Watson v. RNC, that could determine whether Election Day remains the nation’s final ballot deadline.

Read the FULL STORY here.

“California is not the only state with trouble counting votes on time.

“On Friday, New Jersey finished counting in the state’s 9th Congressional District Republican primary, and Clifton City Councilwoman Rosie Pino defeated Tiffany Burress to advance to a November faceoff against Democrat incumbent Rep. Nellie Pou, The Associated Press reported.

“While California received national attention for slow-arriving mail votes that flipped the outcome of the Los Angeles mayoral primary election, New Jersey is among at least 17 states and the District of Columbia that keep counting mail ballots arriving after Election Day. At least two states allow ballots to arrive up to two weeks after Election Day.

“Across the nation, in previous years, ballot counts have dragged out because of permissive state laws. However, a highly anticipated Supreme Court ruling could change that.

“The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule this month in a case that could mitigate the likelihood of taking weeks to know who won an election. In the case of Republican National Committee v. Michael Watson, the Mississippi secretary of state, justices will essentially decide if Election Day is the final deadline for votes to arrive. Mississippi counts votes that arrive up to five days after Election Day.

“A majority of justices seemed favorable to the RNC during the oral arguments in March.

“’Nearly a week after the primary, it is completely unacceptable that ballots are still being counted,’ RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a public statement earlier this week, referring to California. ‘That’s why the RNC is aggressively fighting in the Supreme Court to stop ballots received after Election Day from being counted. Americans deserve timely election results they can trust.’”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com