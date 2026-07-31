On July 29, 2026, former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic response. He invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination roughly 111 times, declining to answer questions on topics ranging from the origins of the virus to policy decisions. He explained he was acting on the advice of counsel to avoid what he viewed as potential perjury traps amid ongoing partisan scrutiny, even after a presidential pardon covering earlier periods. Republicans on the committee, led by Sen. Rand Paul, signaled plans for a contempt vote.

I was furious watching him testify. For many, it was political theater. For me, it reopened wounds from October 2020 that have never fully left me—and poured salt into every other wound this pandemic left across the country.

My husband, Darren, contracted COVID-19. It did not plateau or improve. It kept progressing. We went to the emergency room four times, with doctor appointments in between. Each time, we left without meaningful help. (The supposed prescribed protocol… No early treatment for COVID-19.) We specifically asked for hydroxychloroquine. We were told it was unavailable due to low supply. I later spoke with a pharmacist who told me the drug was not in short supply. By then, the FDA had already revoked its emergency use authorization in June 2020, and NIH treatment guidelines (which Fauci helped shape as a leading public face of the federal response) recommended against its use outside clinical trials, citing emerging data on limited efficacy and cardiac risks.

Nurses in the ER refused to help when I begged them. The fourth visit carried a particular dread. I feared they would send this very sick man home again with nothing. While he struggled to breathe, they forced a mask on him. In that moment of desperation, after begging the nurses for help and being refused, I began videoing the situation. I was seriously contemplating calling 911 to have him transferred to another hospital in Aberdeen. It is an incredibly awful feeling to be in the very place where people go for emergency help, to be refused that help, and to feel you must summon outside emergency services to get your husband out and into a different facility.

When the doctor entered, she complained about me recording. I responded that I didn’t care and continued recording. Later, I spoke to her directly, expressing how terrible it felt to be in an ER—a place meant for help—begging nurses for assistance that they refused to provide—and feeling compelled to call 911 just to possibly get real help for my husband. After the incident, a young student nurse knelt and begged me to forgive her for her behavior.

Only after a CAT scan revealed a saddle pulmonary embolism—a large blood clot lodged at the bifurcation of the pulmonary arteries—did they act. COVID-19 is well documented to cause hypercoagulability and thrombotic complications, including pulmonary emboli; saddle emboli are especially dangerous and carry significant mortality risk even with aggressive treatment. They treated the embolism. They still did not treat the underlying COVID infection in any targeted way beyond limited supportive measures, essentially doing nothing.

After discharge, he declined again. Only after our family doctor returned and treated him for COVID did Darren finally begin to improve. Recovery from the saddle embolism took three long years. It was a horrible ordeal no family should endure. I’m very thankful to our family doctor and believe he’s the one who saved my husband’s life.

What Fauci and the policies he championed put families through across this nation went far beyond any single hospital room. Not only the denial of treatments many of us believed could help, but the lockdowns that shuttered lives, the forced masks—including on young students—the advice that closed schools for months or longer, the jobs lost, the livelihoods destroyed, and the family members who never came home. From where I sat, watching a man who became the face of the response, it looked like pride and the glow of constant television appearances mattered more than the American people he was supposed to serve. The popularity, the authority, the platform—it all seemed to feed something that left ordinary families like mine feeling disposable.

Fauci played a key role as the leading figure in the federal strategy for COVID treatment and public-health measures. Hospitals, insurers, schools, and many physicians adhered closely to NIH and related guidelines. Doctors who recommended or supported hydroxychloroquine (or ivermectin later) faced professional backlash, investigations, or pressure from medical boards and institutions. In our experience and that of many others, this created a rigid system that made patients and families feel abandoned—especially when early treatment options were denied, normal life was put on hold, and no clear alternatives were available.

Watching Fauci refuse to answer questions, I felt the same helplessness we’ve all experienced—trapped in a system that values protocol, control, and image over individual lives. People worldwide suffered and died during the pandemic. Restrictions on daily life, while aiming to control the virus, exacted a heavy human toll—including delayed care, economic hardship, educational setbacks, and a loss of trust. Whether these outcomes amount to personal criminal responsibility will be for the courts, historians, and public debate, but I know exactly how I feel. What is clear, however, is our family’s real experience: we asked for help, were turned away, were refused help when death was near, considered calling 911 at the very place where help should be provided, and watched a preventable crisis nearly take a life—while the country was locked down, masked, and told to accept it all as necessary.

Dr. Fauci may have the constitutional right to invoke the Fifth; that is highly debatable. That does not erase the memories of nurses who refused to act, of a pharmacist who contradicted the “shortage” claim, of a man gasping for air while protocols seemed more important than the patient in front of them, of a student nurse on her knees asking for forgiveness, of three years spent clawing back from the brink of a clot caused by COVID, or of the broader devastation—lost jobs, closed schools, fractured families—that so many of us lived through. Accountability—clear explanations of decisions, evidence standards, human impact, and the motivations behind authority—remains important. Silence, even when, in this case, questionably protected, does not mend what has been damaged. Fauci is a coward. I don’t need the courts to tell me that.

Fauci might avoid punishment for his terrible actions on earth, but ultimately he will face his Maker—the God of all, the Creator of all. When that day comes, there will be no escape and no Fifth Amendment rights to invoke.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com