Voice of the Plains

Voice of the Plains

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Carrels's avatar
Peter Carrels
2h

At the heart of the disease and pandemic was...the disease and the pandemic. It didn't help that our president quickly declared that the situation was a "hoax". It didn't help that as a society we confused the genuine meaning of the word "freedom" with the expression "social responsibility." I worked at the USD medical school at the time, and I can assure you there was only one path that institution followed -- CAUTION. The medical experts at that institution were alarmed and worried from the outset. They understand the value of medical research, expertise and treatments. Were there mistakes and overreach as we attempted to deal with the pandemic? Of course there was. But the wise course was to error on the side of caution. My elderly mother died from covid. Tragic. Sad. To be sure. I don't blame Fauci. Things were messy all over. Many thousands died. Thank about the workers at Smithfield, and all they endured. We can't blame Fauci and his team of experts for the tragedy. We need to invest in preparation and science to avoid or minimize the next pandemic. We do know that the pandemic was not a hoax. It was a major challenge that was met with varying degrees of success. Operation Warp Speed remains a signature accomplishment of President Trump's first term.

Reply
Share
Lea Anne McWhorter's avatar
Lea Anne McWhorter
3h

I am so sorry that you had to endure this. And happy that your husband survived. Fauci was at the heart of this all along.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voice of the Plains · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture