WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, in a major win for Virginia voters, a Tazewell Circuit Court judge ruled that Democrats’ redistricting referendum was unconstitutional, after the Republican National Committee (RNC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) filed a lawsuit to stop Virginia Democrats’ illegal attempt to rig congressional maps.

“This ruling is a major victory for Virginians,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Democrats attempted to force an unconstitutional scheme to tilt congressional maps in their favor, but the court recognized it for what it is – a blatant power grab. The RNC will never stop fighting to ensure fair representation in the Commonwealth. Last night, Democrats only managed to squeak out a narrow 3-point victory despite burning tens of millions in cash and manipulating voters with misleading ballot language. Every step of the way, Democrats lied and deceived Virginians to push forward what has always been illegal under state law, and today’s decision once again reaffirms that.”

Background:

Today, a Tazewell Circuit Court ruled Virginia’s referendum unconstitutional and blocked certification of the election.

The court also refused to pause its ruling, reinforcing the decision.

This follows a lawsuit filed by the RNC and NRCC to stop Virginia Democrats’ unlawful redistricting process. A Virginia court has already called the plan “void from the start” and a “blatant abuse of power.”

The Virginia Constitution requires amendments to be approved by the legislature and submitted to voters at least 90 days after passage, but Democrats moved ahead early, in violation of the law.

Their ballot language falsely claims “fairness,” while the plan replaces Virginia’s nonpartisan system with one that “unduly favors” Democrats, combines unrelated provisions in violation of the single-subject rule, and shrinks Republican representation to just 9% despite President Trump winning 46% of the vote in 2024.

On the campaign trail, Abigail Spanberger lied to voters that she had “no plans to redistrict Virginia,” but did so anyway.

The RNC has been and will continue to be invested in this fight for fair representation in Virginia, including: Recruiting poll workers Expanding poll-watching programs Supporting a comprehensive volunteer voter contact operation with door knocking and phone banking Strengthening war room operations with dedicated RNC staff in close coordination with the Republican Party of Virginia

In February, the RNC also filed a legal challenge to the referendum to ensure compliance with state law and to protect fair voter representation in the redistricting process.

Last week, the RNC fought to prevent non-citizens from voting in Virginia’s referendum election, securing an election integrity win in Prince William County and suing Fairfax County.

This fight began in October, when Republicans challenged the unlawful special session the Democrats in the General Assembly called to authorize this referendum. The Virginia Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on that case on April 27.

Last night’s results show Republicans overperformed by 3 points, and if that holds in the midterms, Republicans will be in a strong position.

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com