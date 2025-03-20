An Announcement from the RNC

Vice President JD Vance to Serve as Republican National Committee Finance Chairman

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Republican National Committee (RNC) proudly announced today that the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, will serve as the next RNC Finance Chairman. This will be the first time in the history of the Republican National Committee that a sitting Vice President has served in that role.



“JD will do a fantastic job as RNC Finance Chair,” said President Donald J. Trump. “He knows how to fight and win tough races. I’m glad he’ll be working with Michael Whatley to help us secure our elections, get out the vote, and win big next year!”



“Last year, President Trump won an historic election victory, taking back the White House and helping Republicans regain control of the Senate and retain control of the House,” said Vice President Vance.“But to fully enact the MAGA mandate and President Trump’s vision that voters demanded, we must keep and grow our Republican majorities in 2026. I am excited to work with Chairman Whatley and the RNC leadership to build the war chest we need to deliver those victories next November.”



“Vice President Vance is the definition of an American success story, rising from a childhood where his family faced great struggles to become one of the youngest vice presidents in our nation’s history,” said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley . “Vice President Vance is not only one of our Party’s most talented messengers, he is also a thought leader who has helped remake the GOP into the party of working Americans representing the forgotten men and women of our country. I am continuously thankful to President Trump for the leadership and direction he provides the Party and am honored to work with Vice President Vance to grow our party and ensure President Trump has the votes in Congress to Make America Great Again.”



Vice President Vance succeeds outgoing National Finance Chair Ambassador Richard “Duke” Buchan III, who President Trump recently nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to Morocco.



“I would like to thank Duke for his tremendous service to the Republican Party and support for President Trump,” said Chairman Whatley. “His efforts were an essential contribution to our success in 2024.”

