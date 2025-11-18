KEY MESSAGE: Allowing ballots to arrive after Election Day delays results, creates confusion, and erodes public trust in our elections; that’s why the RNC is fighting to the Supreme Court to stop it.

Last year, the RNC secured a major victory in this case in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted under federal law.

In 2024, the RNC and the Mississippi Republican Party sued the State of Mississippi to stop a state law which allows mail-in ballots arriving up to five days after the election to be counted.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case of Watson v. Republican National Committee (formerly RNC v. Wetzel), to decide whether federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day.

RNC Chairman Gruters : “Allowing states to count large numbers of mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day undermines trust and confidence in our elections. Elections must end on Election Day, which is why the RNC led the way in challenging this harmful state law. The RNC has been hard at work litigating this case for nearly two years, and we hope the Supreme Court will affirm the Fifth Circuit’s landmark decision that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted.”