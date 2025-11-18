U.S. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP RNC CASE ON MAIL-IN BALLOT RECEIPT DEADLINES
KEY MESSAGE: Allowing ballots to arrive after Election Day delays results, creates confusion, and erodes public trust in our elections; that’s why the RNC is fighting to the Supreme Court to stop it.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case of Watson v. Republican National Committee (formerly RNC v. Wetzel), to decide whether federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day.
In 2024, the RNC and the Mississippi Republican Party sued the State of Mississippi to stop a state law which allows mail-in ballots arriving up to five days after the election to be counted.
Last year, the RNC secured a major victory in this case in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted under federal law.
This lawsuit is part of the RNC’s ongoing efforts to enforce safeguards for mail-in voting.
Last year, the RNC challenged a Nevada law that permits counting mail-in ballots received up to four business days after Election Day.
Earlier this year, the RNC intervened to help defend President Trump’s election integrity Executive Order, which directs the Attorney General to enforce the Election Day deadline.
The RNC has also fought to defend a Kansas law requiring receipt of mail-in ballots by Election Day.
RNC Chairman Gruters : “Allowing states to count large numbers of mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day undermines trust and confidence in our elections. Elections must end on Election Day, which is why the RNC led the way in challenging this harmful state law. The RNC has been hard at work litigating this case for nearly two years, and we hope the Supreme Court will affirm the Fifth Circuit’s landmark decision that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted.”
