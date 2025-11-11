WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to decide whether states can count mail-in ballots received after Election Day:



“Allowing states to count large numbers of mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day undermines trust and confidence in our elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “Elections must end on Election Day, which is why the RNC led the way in challenging this harmful state law. The RNC has been hard at work litigating this case for nearly two years, and we hope the Supreme Court will affirm the Fifth Circuit’s landmark decision that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted.”



Background:

Today, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case of Watson v. Republican National Committee (formerly RNC v. Wetzel), to decide whether federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day.

In 2024, the RNC, the Mississippi Republican Party, and two individual plaintiffs sued the State of Mississippi to enjoin a state law which allows mail-in ballots arriving up to five days after the election to be counted.

Last year, the RNC secured a major victory in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted under federal law.

Sixteen states allow post-election-day receipt of mail-in ballots.

Allowing ballots to arrive after Election Day delays final results, creates confusion, and erodes public trust in our elections.

This lawsuit is part of the RNC’s ongoing efforts to enforce safeguards for mail-in voting. Last year, the RNC challenged Nevada’s law that permits counting mail-in ballots received up to four business days after Election Day. Earlier this year, the RNC intervened to help defend President Trump’s Executive Order, which directs the Attorney General to enforce the Election Day deadline. The RNC has also moved to intervene to defend a Kansas law requiring receipt of mail-in ballots by Election Day.



###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman