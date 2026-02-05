Under President Trump the United States has the strongest border in over 50 years and nine consecutive months of zero illegal aliens being released into our country.



January delivered more historic results at the border under the Trump administration:

Lowest encounters ever for a month of January – 87% lower than the monthly average under Biden.

The fourth consecutive month of declining apprehensions along the Southwest border.

Daily average apprehensions on the Southwest border are 96% lower than the daily average under Biden.

Nine months straight of zero releases.

Record drug seizures: 816 pounds of fentanyl 12,241 pounds of methamphetamine 5,386 pounds of cocaine 17,639 pounds of marijuana



President Trump is continuing to deliver on his promises to secure the border, get the most heinous criminals off of the streets, stop the flow of illicit drugs from poisoning American families, and Make America Safe Again.





