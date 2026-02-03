Three years ago, East Palestine suffered a devastating train derailment, spewing hazardous materials across rural Ohio.



In the wake of this tragedy, Biden took 378 days before he decided to visit the site — it took then-candidate Trump only 19 days.



East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway even said Biden’s actions were a “ slap in the face” and that his administration “talked and talked, but they delivered little help.”



What was then-Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio doing when Biden was MIA? He was attending a ritzy fundraiser in Hollywood as Ohio residents were suffering from polluted soil, air, and toxic drinking water.

The Trump Administration was quick to address the disaster that Biden and Democrats let fester for years, including an investigation into long-term health impacts and helped facilitate $20 m illion from Norfolk Southern for improved first-responder facilities in East Palestine.

Under President Trump, Ohioans in East Palestine are forgotten no more. Thanks to the hard work of the Trump EPA, the “site-wide cleanup and restoration are complete ,” and East Palestine residents can finally recover.

Under President Trump, Americans are being put first.

