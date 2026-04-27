Tonight offers a prime opportunity to watch our Republican candidates debate and decide who you think should lead our state in the future. I encourage all Republicans to watch the third and final Republican gubernatorial debate. This marks a critical moment in one of the most significant elections in our state’s history.

Debate Details:

Tonight! Monday, April 27, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Central Time (6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time)

Moderators Jonathan Ellis of The Dakota Scout and Patrick Lalley of Sioux Falls Live.

This debate offers a vital opportunity for candidates to discuss crucial issues facing South Dakota, including the economy, agriculture, education, taxes, healthcare, and other key topics. Given our state’s strength and independence, it is essential for informed voters to stay engaged and help guide South Dakota in the right direction.

How to Watch:

The debate will be broadcast live across the state and available online:

KSFL-TV

KNBN NewsCenter 1

TheDakotaScout.com

SiouxFallsLive.com

Time Recap:

Central Time: 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Time: 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota’s Republican primary is fast approaching on June 2. Watching tonight’s event lets you directly compare candidates’ records, visions, and leadership styles. Our state’s success depends on active citizen participation—so let’s stay involved by tuning in.

I’ll be watching, and I hope you will as well. Let’s keep South Dakota strong, prosperous, and true to our conservative values.

Absentee voting has begun, and you can cast your ballot at your county courthouse. Please verify with your county auditor for details. Election Day is on June 2nd.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com