KEY MESSAGE: Tim Walz allowed fraud to run rampant in Minnesota for years, turning a blind eye to billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen by scammers – thankfully, President Trump and Vice President Vance are putting an end to it.

This week, Vice President Vance referred Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Department of Justice for their part in fueling Minnesota’s Fraud Explosion. The report exposes how state officials, including Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison, were aware of widespread taxpayer fraud. Walz and Ellison possessed the authority to stop this fraud but repeatedly failed to act.

As a result, billions of American taxpayer dollars were potentially paid to fraudulent actors. The Walz administration failure resulted in an estimated $300 million in federal child nutrition funds being lost and $9 billion in Medicaid-related funds to be lost.

It has also been reported that the Walz administration retaliated against employees who raised concerns about fraud.

The Trump administration takes fraud very seriously, that’s why Vice President JD Vance is working with the DOJ to root out waste fraud and abuse. Vice President JD Vance: “Minnesota state officials are not above the law, and if they facilitated fraud, lied under oath about what they knew, or harassed and intimated whistleblowers, they must face justice.” Rep. James Comer: “It is now clear the Walz Administration chose to protect the system rather than protect the taxpayer. Americans are fed up with fraud and expect action from the government entrusted with their hard-earned money.”

So far, Vice President Vance’s Anti-Fraud Taskforce uncovered at least: $22 billion in fraudulent small business loans. $6.3 billion in suspected fraudulent government contracts from the Biden-era. $1.3 billion in fraudulent Medicaid reimbursements. $60 million in student aid diverted to fraudsters instead of students.



BOTTOM LINE: President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Republicans will continue to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in our system and put an end to the scammers taking advantage of hardworking taxpayers.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com