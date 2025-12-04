KEY MESSAGE: Under Tim Walz, up to $1 billion in taxpayer funded aid meant for needy children was stolen by scammers largely from the migrant Somali community. Walz ignored warning signs and whistleblowers, letting these criminals rip taxpayers off and steal from children in need.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman