Just a few months after the Democrats’ 43-day government shutdown, today they are once again forcing 100,000 DHS employees to miss another full paycheck.

This is the third time in six months Democrats have forced TSA agents to work without pay, forcing over 300 employees to quit, handcuffing security as Islamic attacks around the country ramp up.

From Austin to Atlanta, Democrats have made it clear they will not put the American people before their radical agenda; forcing travelers across the country to wait in lines that are multiple hours long and miss their flights.

President Trump and Republicans are standing with the American people and our brave law enforcement officers who are working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe, even when Democrats are holding their paychecks hostage.

Delanie Bomar

Director of Regional Communications

dbomar@gop.com | @DelanieBomar

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com