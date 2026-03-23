WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, “The Washington Times“ published Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters’ op-ed highlighting, Watson v. Republican National Committee, the RNC’s landmark case about Election Day deadlines for receiving ballots.

Click HERE to read the full story

“When Americans vote, they should know their ballots are secure and will be counted correctly. Every time an illegal or ineligible vote is counted, it dilutes the ballots of lawful Americans.

“Still, deliberate attempts by the far left to tear down commonsense safeguards and the failure of many election officials to protect only lawful votes have undermined trust in our elections…

“Mississippi currently accepts and counts mail-in ballots received up to five days after Election Day…

Sixteen other states also count mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

“This practice violates federal law, undermines confidence in our elections, and sometimes delays results for weeks after voters have spoken…

“[The RNC’s] argument is simple: For more than a century, federal law has said there is a national Election Day for the House, Senate and presidency…

“Last year, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the RNC’s favor by confirming that federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day to count...

“To secure our elections, we focus on four key areas: defending voter ID laws, ensuring the security of mail-in ballots when they are used, preventing noncitizens from voting, and holding states accountable when they fail to maintain accurate voter rolls. These are commonsense policies that ensure only eligible American voters decide our elections…

“This work aligns closely with the SAVE America Act, the bill backed by President Trump that would establish nationwide protections to guarantee that only American citizens can vote in American elections…

“With Watson, the RNC is arguing for enforcing the law, stopping the confusion of elections that drag on for weeks, and ensuring that only eligible votes are counted.”

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com