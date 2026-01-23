THE ECONOMY IS GROWING FASTER THAN ECONOMISTS PREDICTED

The Atlanta Fed now predicts GDP growth in the 4 th quarter to be 5.3%, up from their earlier estimate of 2.7% .

This was faster growth than economic experts had predicted .

3 rd Quarter gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 4.4%.

INFLATION HAS PLUMMETED

Average hourly earnings have increased 3.8% since last year.

Real wages have increased under President Trump, indicating wage growth is outpacing inflation.

Core inflation year-over-year was just 2.6%, below expectations.

The Consumer Price Index rose just 0.3% in December while core CPI rose just 0.2%, below market expectations.

President Trump inherited a 3% inflation rate from Joe Biden but it has cooled to just 2.4% since he took office.

Joe Biden oversaw the worst inflation crisis in 40 years, with inflation reaching 9.1% in 2022.

JOBS, JOBS, JOBS

President Trump has secured trillions of dollars in pledged investments from major companies in the energy, technology, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical fields which will lead to countless jobs going to American workers.

Jobless claims have fallen with the four-week moving average to the lowest point in two years.

The most recent jobs report saw the economy add 50,000 new jobs.

Under President Trump, all private-sector job growth has gone to native-born Americans.

BUYING A HOME IS BECOMING MORE AFFORDABLE

Apartment rents are down 1.3% from last year and down 5.9% from their 2022 peak.

National median rent prices have fallen for five consecutive months.

This comes as income growth is outpacing home price gains, making buying a home more affordable.

Experts even predict mortgage rates will dip below 6%.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage continues to fall under President Trump, dropping nearly a full percentage point in just one year, sitting at 6.06% from 7.04% in January of 2025.

Under Biden, mortgage rates hit their highest level in decades.

PRICES ARE LOWER AT THE PUMP

Biden was responsible for the most expensive gas prices in American history. Gas reached an all-time high in June 2022 when it hit $4.93 per gallon.

Despite gas costing only $2.33 when Biden took office, gas averaged over $3per gallon during his entire presidency.

Gas prices had fallen for seven straight weeks to begin the new year, and are averaging $2.85 per gallon.

Average gas prices have dipped below $3 per gallon in 43 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 24 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in 8 states.

Americans are on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades thanks to the Trump administration.