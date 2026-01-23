The Trump Economy Beats Expectations Again
President Trump Has Gotten The Economy Back On Track After Four Failed Years Of Biden
THE ECONOMY IS GROWING FASTER THAN ECONOMISTS PREDICTED
3rd Quarter gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 4.4%.
This was faster growth than economic experts had predicted .
The Atlanta Fed now predicts GDP growth in the 4th quarter to be 5.3%, up from their earlier estimate of 2.7%.
INFLATION HAS PLUMMETED
Joe Biden oversaw the worst inflation crisis in 40 years, with inflation reaching 9.1%in 2022.
President Trump inherited a 3% inflation rate from Joe Biden but it has cooled to just 2.4% since he took office.
The Consumer Price Index rose just 0.3% in December while core CPI rose just 0.2%, below market expectations.
Core inflation year-over-year was just 2.6%, below expectations.
Real wages have increased under President Trump, indicating wage growth is outpacing inflation.
Average hourly earnings have increased 3.8% since last year.
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS
Under President Trump, all private-sector job growth has gone to native-bornAmericans.
The most recent jobs report saw the economy add 50,000 new jobs.
Jobless claims have fallen with the four-week moving average to the lowest point in two years.
President Trump has secured trillions of dollars in pledged investments from major companies in the energy, technology, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical fields which will lead to countless jobs going to American workers.
BUYING A HOME IS BECOMING MORE AFFORDABLE
Under Biden, mortgage rates hit their highest level in decades.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage continues to fall under President Trump, dropping nearly a full percentage point in just one year, sitting at 6.06% from 7.04% in January of 2025.
National median rent prices have fallen for five consecutive months.
Apartment rents are down 1.3% from last year and down 5.9% from their 2022 peak.
PRICES ARE LOWER AT THE PUMP
Biden was responsible for the most expensive gas prices in American history.
Gas prices had fallen for seven straight weeks to begin the new year, and are averaging $2.85 per gallon.
Average gas prices have dipped below $3 per gallon in 43 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 24 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in 8 states.
Americans are on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades thanks to the Trump administration.
Americans are expected to spend $11 billion less at the pump in 2026 compared to 2025, and an average household will save over $600 this year compared to when prices hit their peak in 2022 under Biden.
PRESIDENT TRUMP IS SECURING LOWER DRUG COSTS
President Trump is working to lower drug prices for Americans with his Most-Favored-Nation drug pricing plan.
Thanks to an executive order signed by President Trump, Americans will pay less for prescription drugs.
In July, President Trump sent a letter to the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers outlining how they must bring down the cost of prescription drugs to match the lowest price of other nations.
President Trump has since announced over a dozen deals with major pharmaceutical manufacturers to bring drug prices down including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly.
These unprecedented deals will lower costs for inhalers , arthritis medication, obesity drugs, and infertility medicine.
Thanks to this unprecedented effort to get pharmaceutical companies to lower their prices for Americans, the president was able to launch TrumpRX.
This direct-to-consumer government website will allow Americans to purchase drugs at a discounted price negotiated by the government.
Since President Trump took office, drug prices are down 0.5%.
PRICES FOR GROCERIES AND CARS ARE FALLING
The average price of eggs is down over $2 from when President Trump took office.
Other products have gotten less expensive since Trump took over including chicken , butter, tomatoes, bacon , flour, sugar , ice cream, spaghetti and macaroni, lemons , potatoes, American cheese, and whole wheat bread.
The wholesale price of a dozen eggs is down 90% since inauguration, and is down 92% from its March peak.
Used car prices are down nearly 0.6% since President Trump took office.
SMALL BUSINESSES SEE A BETTER FUTURE AHEAD IN 2026
The National Federation of Independent Business’s monthly small business optimism index showed small business owners are optimistic about the future.
The optimism index rose in December from November and is above its 52-year average as business owners cited they were expecting better business conditions.
The uncertainty index fell to its lowest level since June 2024 as owners are confident and ready to expand their businesses.
Business owners are expanding as 56% reported spending on capital outlays in the past six months.
