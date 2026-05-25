THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS STOPPING FRAUD
KEY MESSAGE: Fraudsters have been fleecing the American taxpayer, but President Trump and Vice President Vance’s Fraud Task Force is rooting out corruption, waste, and abuse that the Democrats have enabled.
This week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced one of the largest fraud busts in American history, charging 15 perpetrators in a $90 million fraud scheme in Minnesota.
Vice President Vance – Fraud Czar of the Anti-Fraud Taskforce – and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Andrew Ferguson are leading an unprecedented operation to root out fraud, waste, and abuse.
This takedown exposed massive fraud across programs meant to serve vulnerable Americans, including:
These programs were designed to help children, seniors, and Americans with disabilities, but instead, criminals turned them into cash machines.
Similar fraud exists in Democrat run California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado, where insufficient safeguards increase the risk of large-scale fraud.
The Trump Administration is taking extensive action to dismantle fraud:
Small Business Association (SBA) has identified at least $430 million in potentially fraudulent PPP loans and has launched a robust investigation to determine the full depth of criminal activity.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched childcare.gov, a fraud reporting website, and froze $185 million in funding to Minnesota.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has already charged more than 100 perpetrators in Medicaid fraud and related case programs, issued over 1,750 subpoenas, executed over 130 search warrants, and conducted over 1,000 witness interviews as part of its ongoing investigation.
BOTTOM LINE: The Trump Administration is making it clear that if you steal from taxpayers and exploit vulnerable Americans, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com