KEY MESSAGE: Fraudsters have been fleecing the American taxpayer, but President Trump and Vice President Vance’s Fraud Task Force is rooting out corruption, waste, and abuse that the Democrats have enabled.

BOTTOM LINE: The Trump Administration is making it clear that if you steal from taxpayers and exploit vulnerable Americans, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com