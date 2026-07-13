SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS RUN THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

Three socialists – including two members of the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) and a former member of 30 years – won their respective Democrat primary for Congress in New York City.

Socialism is no longer a fringe belief for Democrats, but rather a core feature for their party.

CLAIRE VALDEZ WANTS TO SPEND TAXPAYER DOLLARS ON ILLEGALS

During the interview, Valdez called for “enshrining” a “ Trans Bill of Rights ” where irreversible gender mutilation surgeries would be funded by taxpayers.

Valdez has an antisemitic history as she once joined an interview with a Twitch streamer who was suspended for calling Jews a “demonic ethnicity.”

Valdez supports the Green New Deal which would cost taxpayers $93 trillion .

Valdez wants to use taxpayer money to fund “Medicare for all, housing for all, and unions for all.”

Valdez supports a “4-day, 32-hour work week with no change in pay or benefits” and “national rent control.”

She wants to abolish TSA PreCheck and nationalize the entire airline industry.

Valdez is an enemy to the private sector.

Claire Valdez – Democrats’ nominee for NY-07 – who believes America “ was founded on genocide ,” fights harder for illegal immigrants than American citizens, and wants to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

DARIALIZA AVILA CHEVALIER HATES AMERICA

Chevalier once Tweeted “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me,” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Chevalier has called the United States a “ fucking disgrace .”

Chevalier once compared the West Bank and Gaza to her district saying, “the tear gas that was being dropped on Palestinians in Gaza” was the “same tear gas being dropped on black protesters” in the United States.

The day after Hamas attacked and killed over one thousand Israelis, Chevalier attended a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City which was criticized for including speakers who justified the violent attack.

Chevalier believes illegal immigrants who serve jail time for a crime they commit and then are deported are serving “ double punishment .”

Chevalier has refused to say whether convicted murderers should serve jailtime.

Chevalier wants to abolish the police and abolish prisons, and wrote “no police at all ever.”

Chevalier is a threat to public safety.

In now-deleted Tweets , Chevalier called for abolishing borders altogether and stopping all deportations.

Chevalier cares more for illegal immigrants than American citizens as she has said “ all deportations are wrong .”

Chevalier is for open borders.

Has pushed to legalize private use of all drugs.

Wants to legalize prostitution .

Advocates for suspending mortgage and rent payments and wants to “seize all properties from landlords.”

Wants the government to take over hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and dissolve private health insurance companies.

Chevalier shared quotes about Assata Shakur, who was convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper, before fleeing to communist Cuba and landing on the FBI’s most wanted list .

Chevalier would constantly share posts that were sympathetic to Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin.

She once wrote “ seize the means of production ,” a phrase commonly used by Marxists.

In a deleted Twitter account , Chevalier would share anti-capitalist policies, had “how communist of you” as her Twitter biography, and admitted that most of the political theory she had read was communist.

Chevalier co-founded Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a group that stated they are “Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.”

Darializa Avila Chevalier, Democrats’ nominee in NY-13, is a communist.

BRAD LANDER HAS BEEN A SOCIALIST SINCE THE 1980S

Lander said he would immediately vote to shut down the government to force Congress to pass his socialist demands.

Lander was arrested for physically obstructing ICE operations.

Lander supports using taxpayer dollars to pay for lawyers and healthcare for illegal aliens.

Lander said he wants to “vanquish Trump” and “abolish ICE.”

Lander put more effort into protecting illegal immigrants than American citizens.

Brad Lander, Democrats’ nominee for NY-10, is a socialist puppet who wants to pack the Supreme Court, create a national “wealth tax,” and pass Medicare for All.

COLORADO SOCIALIST MILAT KIROS REFUSES TO CONDEMN ISLAMIC VIOLENCE

The DSA endorsed Kiros and her radical agenda.

Refused to call a firebombing attack against Jewish people in her home state of Colorado antisemitic, saying, “I don’t know what was in the heart of the perpetrator.”

Believes that the terrorist attacks on 9/11 were “ inevitable ” and blamed the United States.

Was fired from her law firm for refusing to take down an antisemitic blog post which referenced the “ elimination of the Israeli state .”

Milat Kiros is the next member of Democrats’ antisemite caucus. She:

Kiros wants Congress to pass a “ Trans Bill of Rights ,” and supports gender mutilation surgeries for minors.

Kiros is outspoken about abolishing ICE and granting mass amnesty to every illegal immigrant in the country.

THE DSA HAS BECOME A KINGMAKER FOR DEMOCRATS

The Abolition Working Group , which is an official working group of the DSA, calls for “freedom for all incarcerated people” and wants to “defund the police.”

Want to eliminate the Electoral College.

Push for allowing illegal immigrants to vote .

Want to pass the Green New Deal .

Seek to abolish mandatory prison minimums, defund the police, and eliminate cash bail.

Want free college for all and to cancel student loan debt.

Want to eliminate the border, end illegal immigrant detentions, stop all deportations, and support mass amnesty for every single illegal immigrant.

The DSA advocates for far-left, radical ideas, and one of their national leaders has even stated “ Our goal is communism .” They:

The DSA adopted a resolution which included language to “ abolish capitalism .”

The DSA has exploded in popularity in recent years as they had only 6,500 members in 2014 but now boast over 100,000 .

The Democratic Socialists of America – who helped elevate Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Zohran Mamdani – have great influence for Democrats as the three New York socialists are current or former members.

SOCIALISTS ARE TAKING OVER THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

Last November, 98 Democrats in the House of Representatives voted against a resolution that condemned socialism.

There will be “ as many as 16 lawmakers who identify as DSA members” in New York’s state legislature.

Janeese Lewis George recently won the Democrat nomination for mayor in Washington D.C. and is a member of the DSA.

Katie Wilson is a self-described socialist who recently won the mayoral race in Seattle.

Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race for New York City running on an unabashed socialist agenda, even gaining the support of “ moderate ” Governor Kathy Hochul.

Antisemite and outspoken socialist Chris Rabb won the Democrat primary for Pennsylvania’s 3 rd District thanks to support from Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.

Adam Hamawy, the Jersey Jihadist who won the Democrat nomination in New Jersey’s 12 th District, is supported by socialists and welcomed by Jeffries .

Graham Platner, Democrats’ disgraced nominee for Senate in Maine, wrote “I got older and became a communist.”

Socialists have infected the bloodstream of the Democrat Party, from Congressional races to down-ballot races.

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries has embraced these candidates with open arms saying , “Congratulations to our newest members of the NYC congressional delegation.”

Socialism is now mainstream in the Democrat Party.

SOCIALISTS ARE EMBOLDENED

Politico : “The hard left’s Empire State momentum is a five-alarm fire for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.”

Axios : “Moderate House Democrats are warning they’re prepared for ‘war’ if incoming progressives and democratic socialists try to hijack the House floor.”

CNN : “Democrats have warmed to the concept of socialism in recent years.”

Following their winning streak against other Democrats in their party, socialists have their sights set to swell their ranks as the Democrat Party implodes.

MAJOR DEMOCRATS ARE NOT CONDEMNING THE SOCIALIST SURGE

Instead of pushing back against the socialist takeover of their party, a majority of Democrats are celebrating their success.

Senator Raphael Warnock: “We are a big tent party.”

Senator Cory Booker: “We should applaud and celebrate” having people in our party who are socialist.

Senator Chris Murphy: “I think that it’s actually a sign of a party that is alive and growing.”

Senator Bernie Sanders: “In the last eight months progressive and Democratic Socialist candidates all over this country have been winning major victories.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: Socialist victories are a “very good trend.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Rise of socialism is a “very good sign for November.”

Rep. Seth Moulton: “We’ve gotta have a big tent if we want a majority.”

Rep. Jim Clyburn: Socialism “play[s] very well.”

Rep. Ro Khanna: “The progressive movement is on the ascendancy… this is really where the energy of the party is.”

Rep. Rob Menendez: “We are a big-tent caucus.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin: Voters want to be a part of a “robust, big tent Democratic Party.”

Rep. Ami Bera: “We’re a big party with lots of different ideas.”

Rep. Johnny Olszewski: “[I] welcome them. We are a big tent party.”

Rep. Robert Garica: “It’s important that we welcome them...we have to have a big tent.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal “We’re a big tent party...We have to have both sides of the big tent included.”