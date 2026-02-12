THE SAVE AMERICA ACT HAS THE COMMONSENSE ELECTION PROTECTIONS THAT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SUPPORT

KEY MESSAGE: The American people overwhelmingly support voter ID and showing proof of citizenship to register to vote; that’s why Republicans are fighting to pass the Save America Act, which would help secure elections across the country.

The Save America Act:

This week, Republicans are bringing the SAVE America Act to the House floor for a vote. The SAVE America Act includes basic, commonsense election protections, like nationwide voter ID and proof of citizenship when registering to vote. The SAVE America Act would make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

The SAVE America Act would: Require proof of citizenship – in person – when registering to vote in federal elections. Require individuals to present a photo ID before voting . Require states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls .

Despite Democrats’ lies about the bill, voters have extensive options to prove they are American citizens when they register to vote, which includes: State IDs and Driver’s Licenses. A United States passport. A military ID with proof of U.S. birth. A government-issued photo identification card issued by federal, state, or tribal government. Any other government-issued photo ID presented with a birth certificate, hospital birth record, adoption decree, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, naturalization certificate, or KIC American Indian Card.



Americans Support Commonsense Voter ID

Every poll shows that the American people support voter ID.

2025 Pew Research poll: 83% of Americans support a requirement to show a government-issued photo identification to vote. This includes 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats, 82% of Hispanic Americans, and 76% of Black Americans.

2024 Gallup poll: 84% of Americans are in favor of requiring photo identification in order to vote. This includes 98% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats.

Countries that require voter ID: Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, Finland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, South Korea, Israel, India, Taiwan, and many others.



Americans Support Proof Of Citizenship When Registering To Vote

Requiring proof of citizenship is a commonsense safeguard. 2024 Gallup Poll: 83% of Americans support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time.

Countries around the world have protections to ensure that non-citizens don’t vote in their elections. India and Brazil tie voter identification to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship.

Even though Federal law makes it illegal for noncitizens to vote in U.S. federal elections, in many states, an individual only has to attest that they are a citizen without any proof. Former Federal Election Commission member Hans von Spakovsky : “In almost all states, election officials are simply relying on individuals who are registering to vote telling the truth when they assert they are U.S. citizens. There’s plenty of evidence that this isn’t working and that aliens are getting registered and voting, often without detection by election officials.” In 1996, a law passedprohibiting noncitizens from voting in federal elections, but does not apply to elections for state and local offices.



The SAVE Act:

The Save America Act builds on a similar bill that House Republicans passed last year – the SAVE Act.

Last year, the House passed the SAVE Act to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote and improve the ability of states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls. The SAVE Act would ensure that American elections are decided by American citizens ONLY . 208 House Democrats voted against this commonsense bill.

President Trump: “The only reason somebody doesn’t want that is because they want to cheat.”

Democrats lied and claimed that married women would have difficulty proving their citizenship if they changed their name. House Democrat Jared Golden debunked this lie: “Life changes like marriage should never affect someone’s eligibility to vote, so the SAVE Act requires states to have a plan for accommodating people whose current name differs from their birth name.”



Democrats Oppose the Will of the American People:

Despite overwhelming support across every demographic, Democrats continue to block these commonsense protections like voter ID and requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Why would anyone want non-citizens voting or fraud in our elections?

Democrats are saying that American voters who support the Save America Act and its policies – voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote – are basically racists and bigots: Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it “Jim Crow 2.0.” Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said it was “voter suppression.” Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal claimed it is “totalitarian and authoritarian.” Georgia Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock called it “voter suppression.” Georgia Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff said it “disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.” Illinois Democrat Rep. Brad Schneider said it was “a way to suppress votes.”

By opposing the SAVE America Act, Democrats are making it easier to cheat in our elections.

While Republicans are working to keep our elections secure, Democrats are opposing these commonsense voter protections at every turn. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill in 2023 allowing “licenses for all” regardless of immigration status. The policy says licenses should carry no markings indicating citizenship, even though drivers’ licenses are used to register to vote. This potentially allows non-citizens to be active registered voters in Minnesota, risking the integrity of our elections and our national security.



President Trump and the RNC are Fighting to Secure Our Elections:

​​​​​ ​​​​​Last March, President Trump signed an executive order on Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections. The executive order takes action to enforce voter ID and ensure only American citizens are voting in our elections.

President Trump gave the RNC a clear directive: ensure our elections are secure and free of fraud, and that is exactly what we are working to do. Last year, the RNC launched one of its largest ever records requests, sending public records requests to 48 states and the city of Washington, D.C. seeking documents on how they maintain their voter registration lists, to further ensure only American citizens are voting in American elections. The RNC also won a lawsuit in New York City to stop a Democrat attempt to let 800,000 non-citizens vote in the city’s elections. RNC Chairman Gruters: “As Democrats push to make it easier to cheat, Republicans are fighting for clean voter rolls and secure elections nationwide.”

The President is calling on Republicans and Democrats to pass the SAVE America Act. RNC Chairman Gruters: “We’re 100% behind the President. We’re working behind the scenes doing everything we can to encourage this [the SAVE America Act] to move forward. The real question is, why are the Democrats opposing it, when the overwhelming majority of Americans out there support this?”



