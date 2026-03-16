Senator John Thune has announced that he will bring the SAVE America Act to the Senate floor for a vote this week. I encourage many of you to dedicate some time each day to pray for Senator John Thune and his leadership in this process, for our U.S. Senate as they debate and vote on this act, and for the effort to pass it into law.

Key Points:

The bill amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to impose stricter federal requirements for voter registration and voting in federal elections.

Core elements include:

Proof of Citizenship for Registration : States cannot accept or process voter registration applications for federal elections unless the applicant provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship in person or via specified methods. Acceptable documents include: REAL ID-compliant identification indicating U.S. citizenship. Valid U.S. passport. Military ID plus service records showing U.S. birth. Government-issued photo ID showing U.S. birthplace. Other options, like certain tribal cards or naturalization documents.

Photo ID Requirement to Vote: Requires voters to present photo identification (linked to proof of citizenship) at polling places in federal elections, expanding beyond current state variations.

Restrictions on Mail Voting and Other Processes: Limit or eliminate certain mail-in registration options and absentee/mail-in voting flexibilities (e.g., stricter deadlines or requirements).

Alternative Processes and Voter Roll Checks : Allows states to establish alternative ways to prove citizenship and directs the use of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tools (such as the SAVE program) for verification and potential purging of non-citizen registrations.Photo ID for voting at the polls

Provisions for cleaning up voter rolls so that it is only US citizens who vote in our elections

Below is a link to Senate Bill 3752.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3752/text

1 Timothy 2:1-4 (NKJV)

Therefore, I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.

Thank you, and blessings to you all.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

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