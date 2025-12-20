THE RNC IS COMMITTED TO SECURE ELECTIONS GOING INTO 2026
KEY MESSAGE: President Trump gave the RNC a clear directive: ensure our elections are secure and free of fraud, and that is exactly what we are working to do.
The RNC is continuing to fight for safe elections in court rooms from Hawaii to Maine.
We have engaged in 115 election integrity related lawsuits so far in 2025 across 34 states.
We are building on our aggressive election integrity program where in 2024 we engaged in more than 170 election integrity cases.
The RNC Election Integrity Team - staff, lawyers, poll watchers, and volunteers – will fight to ensure that only legal votes are counted and stop Democrats’ efforts to let noncitizens and ineligible voters cast a ballot.
We will be on the ground recruiting and training volunteers, so they are informed and ready come next November.
The Daily Caller reported on how the RNC is ramping up our election integrity efforts as we look towards the Midterms.
The RNC was on the ground in New Jersey and Virginia in 2025 fighting to safeguard the integrity of every ballot and laying the groundwork for 2026.
We need to continue recruiting Republican volunteers to counteract the Democrats and ensure we have our people in the room whenever votes are being cast.
ONGOING EFFORTS:
Recently, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case to decide whether federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day.
Last year, the RNC secured a major victory in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted under federal law.
This lawsuit is part of the RNC’s ongoing efforts to enforce safeguards for mail-in voting.
Last year, the RNC challenged Nevada’s law that permits counting mail-in ballots received up to four business days after Election Day.
Earlier this year, the RNC intervened to help defend President Trump’s Executive Order, which directs the Attorney General to enforce the Election Day deadline.
The RNC has also moved to intervene to defend a Kansas law requiring receipt of mail-in ballots by Election Day.
RNC Chairman Gruters quote: “Allowing states to count large numbers of mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day undermines trust and confidence in our elections. Elections must end on Election Day, which is why the RNC led the way in challenging this harmful state law. The RNC has been hard at work litigating this case for nearly two years, and we hope the Supreme Court will affirm the Fifth Circuit’s landmark decision that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted.”
RECENT ELECTION INTEGRITY WIN:
The RNC secured another victory with the Michigan Court of Claims reinforcing its prior ruling that illegal ballots cannot be tabulated.
Recently a Michigan court ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally instructed officials to count ineligible absentee ballots.
Michigan law requires absentee ballots to be counted only if the number on the ballot stub matches the number on the ballot envelope.
This requirement ensures that the person who was issued the ballot is the same person who actually voted the ballot.
Secretary Benson instructed election officials to count ballots even when numbers didn’t match or the stub was missing entirely.
The RNC, Michigan GOP, and a local clerk sued in 2024 to block this unlawful guidance.
The Michigan Court of Claims previously ruled that ballots with missing or mismatched numbers cannot be counted because election inspectors have no legal authority to count them.
The RNC is fighting for secure elections in Michigan and recently filed a separate lawsuit stopping Secretary Benson from permitting non-residents to vote in the state’s elections.
RNC Chairman Gruters: The law is simple: ballot stubs must match, and incomplete ballots cannot be counted. This ruling is a major win for election integrity and for voters who deserve confidence that every lawful vote is protected.”