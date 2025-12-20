Last year, the RNC secured a major victory in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted under federal law.

RNC Chairman Gruters quote: “Allowing states to count large numbers of mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day undermines trust and confidence in our elections. Elections must end on Election Day, which is why the RNC led the way in challenging this harmful state law. The RNC has been hard at work litigating this case for nearly two years, and we hope the Supreme Court will affirm the Fifth Circuit’s landmark decision that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted.”