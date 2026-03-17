THE SAVE AMERICA ACT IS COMMON SENSE ELECTION INTEGRITY

When the House passed the SAVE America Act in February 213 House Democrats refused to vote for this commonsense bill.

Any other government-issued photo ID presented with a birth certificate, hospital birth record, adoption decree, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, naturalization certificate, or KIC American Indian Card.

A military ID with proof of U.S. birth.

Options voters have to prove they are American citizens when they register to vote include:

Require states to take action to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.

Require states to obtain proof of citizenship – in person – when registering to vote in federal elections.

The premise is simple: only eligible American citizens should be voting in American elections.

The SAVE America Act is a common-sense bill that would bolster America’s election integrity laws.

AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY SUPPORT VOTER ID AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP LAWS

Podcaster Joe Rogan claimed “ID is not a barrier. It’s just an insurance that you’re a citizen while you’re voting.”

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith pushed back against a caller on his show by telling them “[I]f you’re sitting here and telling because the process is so arduous and it’s such an inconvenience and that usurps the importance of identifying the folks who are legally and legitimized to be voters and differentiating them from migrants who are here illegally — I can’t side with you on that.”

Singer Nicki Minaj wrote, “What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!!”

Even non-political figures have voiced their support for measures in the SAVE America Act.

75% of Americans surveyed in a Harvard-Harris poll support providing proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

83% of Americans support proof of citizenship when registering to vote according to a 2024 Gallup poll .

Voters also overwhelmingly support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

That includes 84% of Independents and 70% of Democrats.

A 2025 Fox News poll found that 84% of Americans believe you should show photo ID to prove U.S. citizenship before being allowed to vote.

A 2022 Gallup poll found that 79% of Americans support photo identification in order to vote.

That includes 84% of Independents and 67% of Democrats.

A 2024 Gallup poll found that 84% of voters support providing photo identification at their polling place in order to vote.

A 2025 Pew Research survey found that 83% of Americans support requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID to vote.

A Heritage Action poll found that the core principles of the SAVE America Act – such as requiring proof of citizenship to vote and removing noncitizens from voter rolls – had overwhelming support in all states surveyed, including Alaska , Georgia , Maine , North Carolina , and Ohio .

That includes 50% of Democrats and 69% of Independents.

Last month, a Harvard-Harris poll found that 71% of voters support the SAVE America Act.

NONCITIZEN VOTING HAPPENS

Six noncitizens were indicted in Ohio in 2024 for illegally voting.

Also in January , an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic plead guilty to illegally voting in the 2020 election.

Two noncitizens in New Jersey were charged with illegally voting in a federal election.

In January a federal grand jury in Alabama charged a Canadian man after he voted in multiple elections as a noncitizen.

Just last week, ICE arrested an illegal alien from Mauritania who has been voting illegally in American elections since 2008.

Despite Democrats’ claims that it’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote in elections, evidence shows it happens.

DEMOCRATS THINK WOMEN AND MINORITIES ARE TOO STUPID TO SHOW ID

Democrats continue to demean and insult the American people by claiming they don’t know how to obtain a form of ID.

California Senator Alex Padilla thinks women are too stupid to get an ID.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal thinks Americans are too incompetent to get an ID.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin claimed, “This would actually be one of the largest poll taxes on the American people, forcing people to go and get an ID to vote.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn think married women are too stupid to get an ID.

Ohio Rep. Greg Landsman insinuated that “millions” of voters – including college students and members of the military – do not know how to get an ID.

Nevada Rep. Susie Lee tried to fearmonger and claimed it was “almost impossible” for millions of Americans to get an ID.

Massachusetts Democrat Whip Katherine Clark implied that women were lazy: “They have to go down to a clerk and prove they’re citizens?!”

New York Rep. Joseph Morelle thinks his constituents are too stupid to know that there are multiple ways to register to vote besides using a passport.