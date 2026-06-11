An informed electorate is essential for strong self-governance. As your Republican National Committeewoman, I believe that education and engagement enable South Dakotans to make choices that best benefit our state and mirror our shared values. With the historic 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary resulting in a July 28 runoff between Aberdeen-area businessman Toby Doeden and incumbent Governor Larry Rhoden, many have asked: Why is there a runoff? What has changed? And how frequently has this happened before?

Why the 35% Threshold and Runoff?

South Dakota law (Codified Law 12-6-51.1) mandates that a candidate for Governor, U.S. Senate, or U.S. House must secure at least 35% of the vote in a primary with three or more candidates to win the nomination outright. If no candidate achieves this, the top two candidates move on to a runoff election held eight weeks later.

This rule ensures the eventual nominee has substantial support from Republican voters rather than winning with a small plurality in a crowded field. In our 2026 primary, four strong Republicans split the vote, and none reached 35%. The result is a direct vote by Republican primary voters to select the nominee.

The Old System: Party Conventions Decided It

Before 1985, South Dakota employed a similar 35% threshold set during the 1929 primary election overhaul, but with a different fallback mechanism. If no candidate achieved 35%, delegates at the state party convention made the decision. This system was introduced with the 1929 revision of primary laws to balance voter influence and party deliberation.

In the decades before 1985, there were six instances in gubernatorial and congressional primaries where no candidate reached 35%, and the nominee was chosen by convention delegates.

Notable gubernatorial examples include:

- 1930: Five Republicans ran. Gladys Pyle led with about 28%, but the convention selected Warren Green, who had finished last in the primary. Green went on to win the general election.

- 1942: A competitive four-candidate race also failed to produce a 35% winner and went to the convention.

A Balanced View: Direct Voter Runoff vs. Convention Delegates

In South Dakota’s system, convention delegates are not distant “back-room bosses.” They are grassroots Republicans elected from every precinct across the state—our neighbors, county volunteers, and fellow party activists who have shown commitment through years of local service.

Pros of the direct voter runoff: It empowers the broadest number of Republican primary voters, increases legitimacy, and aligns with our belief that “Under God the People Rule,” giving every registered Republican a direct voice in the final choice.

Strengths of the delegate system: Delegates are typically more informed and engaged. They attend meetings, study candidates’ records in detail, and deliberate together to reach consensus—advantages that can help select a stronger, more unifying nominee when the primary vote is fragmented.

Both approaches have merit. Our current runoff law combines a high 35% primary threshold with a final direct vote by the people.

Why the Change in 1985?

In 1985, the South Dakota Legislature passed and the Governor signed a law shifting the selection process from a convention decision to a voter-runoff election. Sponsored by House Majority Leader Joe Barnett of Aberdeen and Sen. Homer Harding of Pierre, the reform was designed to give more power directly to the voters.

The change came ahead of a competitive 1986 primary cycle. Its core principle was clear: when no candidate reaches 35%, let the voters—not just convention delegates—decide in a head-to-head runoff. Barnett’s original bill proposed a shorter timeline, but the final law set it at eight weeks to allow for a proper campaign. This reform promoted greater grassroots accountability and voter engagement, consistent with Republican principles of self-governance.

How Many Times Has This Happened?

This 2026 race marks the first time a gubernatorial primary has gone to a runoff since the 1985 law took effect. Before 1985, there were six documented cases (across governor, Senate, and House races) in which the convention stepped in.

High turnout and a competitive four-way field in 2026 made history by triggering the runoff provision for the first time.

Why This Matters for South Dakota Republicans

Our primary system is designed to produce a nominee with broad support while ultimately letting Republican voters decide. The runoff gives every registered Republican another opportunity to weigh in directly—especially important in a state where the GOP primary often determines the general election winner.

I urge you to study the candidates, their records, and their vision for South Dakota. Vote in the July 28 runoff (absentee voting begins June 12; voter registration deadline is July 13). Your voice strengthens our party and our state.

Let us approach this historic moment with the unity, energy, and principled spirit that define South Dakota Republicans. Together, we will ensure our nominee secures a strong mandate.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com