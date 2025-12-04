KEY MESSAGE: The Biden administration botched this investigation and targeted parents and conservatives instead of criminals. Credit to Attorney General Bondi, FBI Director Patel, and the Trump administration’s law enforcement team for finally getting this bomber.

Authorities have arrested Brian Cole Jr. for the two pipe bombs that were placed near the Republican National Committee and the Democrat National Committees headquarters in Washington D.C. in January of 2021.

Thankfully, after over four years of failed investigation under Joe Biden and his corrupt Department of Justice, the American people will finally get the answers they deserve and put an end to this horrific saga.

Under Biden, this criminal was left to freely roam the streets, and his corrupt DOJ allowed this terrorist to walk free and made our streets less safe. Brian Cole Jr. has been living in Northern Virginia, about 25 miles from where the bombs were placed, since the bombs were placed.

There was no new evidence presented since President Trump took office that wasn’t present when Biden’s DOJ was investigating, just a new team more competent under President Trump and Attorney General Bondi. This was a botched Biden investigation from the beginning.

Biden’s DOJ prioritized targeting Catholics and concerned parents instead of investigating real criminals.

Attorney General Pam Bondi: “The FBI, along with U.S. Attorney Piro and all of our prosecutors, have worked tirelessly for months, sifting through evidence that had been sitting at the FBI with the Biden administration for four long years. Let me be clear there was no new tip. There was no new witness. Just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work.”

Chairman Gruters : “For four years, the Biden administration allowed a terrorist to walk the streets while DOJ leadership was busy targeting parents at school board meetings, Catholics at church, and enforcing their DEI agenda instead of getting a potential mass murderer off the streets. We are grateful to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, and the federal law enforcement professionals who prioritized this case and delivered long-overdue answers to the American people.”

