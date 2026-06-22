As South Dakota’s Republican National Committeewoman, I have dedicated years to strengthening our party, from local gatherings to national platforms. A common topic in discussions is the push for open primaries. Although it might seem attractive—promising broader participation and increased voter turnout—open primaries can weaken party roots by diluting core principles and inviting manipulation. In contrast, closed primaries allow parties to nominate candidates who genuinely represent their values, resulting in stronger organizations and more accountable standard-bearers.

The Problems with Open Primaries

Open primaries allow voters from any party—or no party—to cross over and vote in another party’s nomination process. This creates opportunities for raiding or sabotage, in which individuals from the opposing side may strategically vote for weaker or more extreme candidates who are easier to defeat in the general election. Crossover voting distorts outcomes because voters temporarily switch affiliations, thereby influencing election results.

Why should open primaries be permitted when those who cross over typically have no intention of participating in the party’s day-to-day work—such as recruiting candidates, canvassing, organizing events, fundraising, or advancing the party’s platform? This lack of sustained commitment dilutes the voices of dedicated members who invest their time and effort year-round.

How Closed Primaries Strengthen Political Parties

Closed primaries—where only registered party members vote—respect the fundamental right to freedom of association. Political parties are voluntary organizations that should be free to define themselves and select standard-bearers who advance their platforms.

This system strengthens parties by:

-Ensuring nominees genuinely reflect the values and priorities of committed members.

-Preserving the integrity of the vote by limiting participation to those who support the platform and have a real stake in the party’s success.

-Reducing the risk of sabotage while encouraging genuine party-building efforts such as recruitment, training, and grassroots organizing.

-Promoting accountability: Candidates must earn the support of those who will work hardest to elect them and hold them to their promises.

-Fostering stronger organization and loyalty, as members are encouraged to officially affiliate and commit to the party’s long-term success.

-Enabling more effective vetting of candidates on core principles, resulting in ideologically consistent and accountable nominees.

South Dakota’s closed primary system isn’t a recent imposition; it reflects the deliberate choice of our state’s residents. Prior to primaries, nominations occurred at party conventions and caucuses. The legislature passed an early primary law in 1907, but the significant Richards Primary Law was approved by voters through citizen initiatives in 1912 and 1918. These popular votes transferred more authority directly to party members—a structure South Dakota has continued to uphold.

History and practice show that closed systems help parties maintain ideological clarity and organizational strength. In an era when clear distinctions matter, this leads to better governance aligned with the will of the party’s supporters. South Dakota Republicans have benefited from our closed primary, which has enabled us to nominate candidates who reflect our commitment to limited government, fiscal responsibility, strong families, and South Dakota common sense.

South Dakota’s Conservative Reality: Hard Work Builds Strong Parties

Here in South Dakota, our state is deeply rooted in conservative heartland values—faith, freedom, personal responsibility, and self-reliance. Republicans hold a strong majority because these principles resonate with the vast majority of our citizens. Our success stems from years of dedicated grassroots efforts: recruiting principled local candidates, organizing in every county, building relationships with voters, and consistently delivering results that reflect South Dakota’s way of life.

Even in our strong Republican state, we debate differing points of view openly and vigorously within the party. This healthy internal competition—protected by our closed primary system—tests and strengthens our platform and candidates, ensuring we advance the best representatives of our values.

In areas where the Democratic Party structure is inactive and no primary is held, some voters may feel they lack a meaningful choice. The responsible solution is not to influence the other party’s nomination process but to build a vibrant organization that offers real choices within their own party. Genuine party strength is built on conviction and sustained effort.

This hard work, day in and day out, has produced leaders who truly represent our shared values. South Dakotans value practical, principled leadership rooted in our communities rather than national agendas disconnected from our way of life. Our party’s strength flows from listening to voters, remaining true to “Under God the People Rule,” and earning trust through consistent results. Closed primaries protect and reinforce that foundation.

South Dakota voters wisely rejected a recent push for open primaries (Amendment H), affirming their preference for a system that respects party integrity and rewards genuine commitment.

Closed primaries are not barriers—they are essential tools for building robust, value-driven organizations that better serve the public. For Republicans in South Dakota, this means continuing our hard work to recruit, train, and elect leaders who put South Dakota First.

Heidi Engelhart

Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota