Voice of the Plains

Voice of the Plains

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Tilden's avatar
Deborah Tilden
7h

So true, open primaries, rank choice voting and guerilla elections are ALL tactics of the left to slowly and methodically tear down our Constitutional Republic. Unfortunately people are easily deceived and manipulated by the propaganda of “fair elections”, drinking the coolaid of the left. Many great “conservatives” are falling for the lies, like they do on the abortion issue. Be wise and discerning people, basically anything put out by the lying, liberal, left Democrat Party is lies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voice of the Plains · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture