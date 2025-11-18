KEY MESSAGE: Democrats got NOTHING from their government shutdown, the longest and most damaging in American history.

For 43 days, Democrats shut down the government in an attempt to extort American taxpayers for hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens.

Earlier this week, the House passed a bill to re-open the government and President Trump quickly signed it into law to get America back to work and end the Democrat shutdown.

Democrats gained NOTHING from their shutdown, but they sabotaged the economy and hurt the American people: Cost our economy approximately $15 billion a week

Took away paychecks from American workers

Caused 5.2 million travelers to suffer flights disruptions or cancellations

Cut off food stamp benefits from 42 million Americans

Prevented the Small Business Administration from providing $170 million to small businesses for each day of the shutdown (almost $7 billion total).

Democrats did this solely to try and hurt President Trump and sabotage the U.S. economy.

The vast majority of Democrats are still furious that Republicans reopened the government because they lost their “leverage.”

Despite the horrible costs of their shutdown, Democrats think the pain and suffering was a good thing. Democrat Senators John Hickenlooper and Jack Reed said the shutdown was “worth it.”

Hakeem Jeffries called the shutdown a “ valiant fight.”

Rep. Madeleine Dean said the shutdown was “very successful.”

Chuck Schumer shutdown the government for more than 40 days, but now many Democrats are saying that wasn’t radical enough and want to get rid of him. California Rep. Mike Levin : Chuck Schumer “has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership.”

Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar : “It’s high time we replace Senator Chuck Schumer.”

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton : “[This] is another example of why we need new leadership.”

California Rep. Ro Khanna : “Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced.”

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib : “Schumer should step down.”

Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez : “For the sake of our country, Schumer needs to resign.”

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy: “We need more effective leadership.”

If Democrats can’t even control the far-Left radicals in their Party, imagine what they would do if they controlled the House or the Senate.

President Trump and Republicans never wanted a shutdown. For over a month, President Trump and Republicans called on Congressional Democrats to do the right thing reopen the government.