WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new article by the Daily Signal highlights how the RNC’s election integrity program is already operating at full steam ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Click HERE to read the Daily Signal article

Advancing President Trump’s Election Integrity Agenda:



“Through our litigation efforts, [the RNC is] very focused on helping the president achieve his goals around election security.…



“While the president is taking the national approach to election integrity, the RNC is coming alongside him with a state-by-state approach.…



“The RNC’s efforts to carry out the president’s election integrity agenda will yield significant results in the outcome of midterms, according to the committee.”



Proactive Legal Strategy:



“Party officials say they were engaged in more than 170 lawsuits during the last election cycle, three times more than in any previous cycle, marking a shift away from a reactive to a proactive legal strategy.”



Cleaning Up States’ Voter Rolls:



“Earlier this year, the RNC sent records requests to nearly every state as well as Washington, D.C., asking for documentation about voter-list maintenance practices.…



“Since we’ve gotten some of that back, we have initiated some lawsuits based on not complying with those records requests, or actually sent [National Voter Registration Act] violation letters to some states as well, saying that they are out of compliance, and that is a tool that we can use to force them to clean their rolls.…



“RNC was ‘very successful’ in the Democrat-controlled blue states it focused on last cycle. But now that the focus has shifted to congressional elections, every state has House races the RNC cares about.”



