WASHINGTON, D.C. – Maine’s Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows recently admitted non-citizens are registered to vote in her state as she refuses to clean up Maine’s voter rolls, according to new reporting by The Daily Signal.

Click HERE to read the full Daily Signal article



Shenna Bellows Admits Non-Citizens are Registered to Vote:



“I’m sure there are, in some isolated incidents, some non-citizens may be on the rolls.”



Bellows Defied the Justice Department’s Voting Records Request:



“In July 2025, the DOJ requested information from Bellows regarding Maine’s maintenance procedures for complying with the statewide voter registration list provisions of the National Voter Registration Act...



“Bellows refused to comply with the DOJ’s letter.



“The Gulf of Maine is awfully cold, but maybe that’s what the DOJ needs to cool down. So, here’s my answer to Trump’s DOJ today: go jump in the Gulf of Maine.”



RNC Condemns Bellows’ Refusal to Secure Maine’s Elections:



“Shenna Bellows fully admitted that non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine’s elections, and yet she refuses to clean up the voter rolls. Bellows is undermining Maine voters with her lack of transparency and blatant disregard for the law.



“[Bellows’] failure to act and reckless partisanship shows she’s more interested in attacking President Trump than protecting Maine’s elections.”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman