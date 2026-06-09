KEY MESSAGE: The Trump Administration is combating the “Biden Bug,” formally known as the New World screwworm. These cases are a direct result of Biden’s failed border policies, which allowed unchecked migration and no vetting processes for animals.

The invasive insect feeds on living animal tissue. Once removed and cleaned, animals treated early enough will recover and are safe to enter the food supply. This pest does not cause a food safety issue.



Biden’s Border Brought the Bug

For more than 30 years, this parasitic fly was eradicated from the continental U.S. and contained in South America.

The containment barrier that protected the U.S. for decades eroded under the Biden Administration. As migration routes exploded across Latin America, governments struggled to maintain basic border controls, animal inspections, and surveillance systems. The result was a breakdown of the barrier that had contained this pest for decades, and Biden let it happen.

Between January and November 2024, as migrants surged into the U.S., the Biden Bug also ascended from South America through Central America.

In November 2024, Mexico notified USDA of a positive Biden Bug detection near its southern border with Guatemala.

Trump Administration Efforts Tackling the Biden Bug

The USDA and Texas officials are taking immediate action to contain and eradicate the bug since detection: Announced John Bellinger’s appointment as USDA’s new Senior Advisor for New World Screwworm Preparedness. Formed a unified Incident Command Team with the Texas Animal Health Commission and deployed Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service response personnel to the area. Federal and state authorities established control zones, increased surveillance, and deployed rapid-response teams to prevent further spread. Millions of sterile male flies are being released each week, gradually collapsing the pest population.



BOTTOM LINE: The New World screwworm spent 30 years moving south. Under Biden, it turned around and started moving north. The Trump Administration is working closely with ranchers, farmers, and government officials because protecting American agriculture isn’t optional—it’s essential.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com