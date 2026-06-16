South Dakota Republicans have a vital opportunity on June 25–27, 2026, at The Monument in Rapid City. The SDGOP State Convention is where our party’s grassroots come together to shape our future, nominate strong constitutional candidates, and strengthen our platform for the battles ahead.

What Will Happen at the Convention?

This three-day event brings together delegates from all over our state—rural counties and cities alike—for dedicated work and motivating fellowship. Here’s a quick overview:

Thursday, June 25: Committee meetings (Credentials, Rules, Resolutions, Platform, and Site Selection) kick off early. These groups do the detailed work that sets the tone. A lunch keynote with Senator Mike Rounds (invited) and an evening BBQ dinner sponsored by Senator John Thune, followed by entertainment with the Dave Martinson Big Band, provide great networking opportunities.

Friday, June 26: Continued committee work in the morning, training sessions, a pasta-bar lunch with a keynote by Marty Jackley (sponsored by his campaign for U.S. House), and floor sessions. Evening banquet with keynotes from Gov. Larry Rhoden and Toby Doeden (invited), plus hospitality events.

Saturday, June 27: Prayer breakfast with Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, followed by the main-floor session to nominate constitutional officers (Attorney General, Secretary of State—with incumbent Monae Johnson and Heather Baxter competing via convention—and others, such as State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of School and Public Lands, and Public Utilities Commissioner). Additional floor time, if needed, with a box lunch available for a fee.

Note on the Lieutenant Governor: In 2025, the South Dakota Legislature passed House Bill 1164 (which Governor Rhoden signed), removing the Lieutenant Governor from the state convention nomination process. The gubernatorial nominee selects their running mate after the primary, and the running mate is then certified for the general election ballot.

Throughout the event, expect networking, candidate forums, exhibitors, and moments of inspiration rooted in our shared conservative values. Registration is now open at [convention.sdgop.com](https://convention.sdgop.com)—delegates and guests are encouraged to register, and meals can be purchased in advance.

Why the State Convention Is So Important

In South Dakota, all statewide constitutional officers, except the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, are nominated through the party convention process rather than through the primary election. As a result, the convention is the crucial event for selecting the nominees who will run in the November General Election.

Grassroots Power: The delegates to the convention are your local precinct persons, the Delegates to the Convention you helped elect at the county level during the Primary Election, and also your local county GOP officials carry your voice. This is where everyday South Dakotans directly influence who represents our party and the principles we uphold.

Platform and Resolutions: The Platform and Resolutions Committees refine our party’s positions to ensure they reflect limited government, strong families, parental rights, fiscal responsibility, Second Amendment rights, election integrity, and the belief that “Under God, the People Rule.”

Unity and Momentum: With the general election ahead, the convention builds energy, connects leaders and activists, and prepares us to defend South Dakota values against Washington overreach and against outsiders who want to change our state. It’s a time for fellowship, prayer, and recommitment to the America First principles that keep our state strong.

Your Role Matters: Whether you’re attending as a delegate or a guest, your participation strengthens our party. High engagement ensures that principled, constitutional conservatives lead the ticket.

To get involved now, contact your county GOP chair for guidance on attending as a guest or supporting the process. Visit the SDGOP “Get Involved” page at [sdgop.com/get-involved](https://www.sdgop.com/get-involved/), then select your county to find local Republican leaders’ contact details.

As your South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman, I encourage all South Dakota Republicans to get involved. If you’re able, please attend or connect with your county chair. The decisions made in Rapid City will have a lasting impact on our state for years to come.

Join us at The Monument to nominate leaders who are committed to honoring our Constitution, defending our freedoms, and keeping South Dakota a symbol of opportunity. Register now, share the message locally, and help make this convention a powerful launchpad for success in November.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com