Three years ago today, Sleepy Joe Biden falsely claimed he was not responsible for the inflation crisis during his administration because, “it was already there when I got there.”



When President Trump left office in January of 2021, inflation was at a very solid 1.4%. That rate immediately skyrocketed when Biden and Democrats started ramming through their radical tax-and-spend policies, and peaked at over 9%.



Inflation was at its highest level in decades under Biden costing Americans more and dragging the economy down. But after four years of soaring inflation, President Trump’s policies have sent inflation plummeting once again, with the latest data showing core inflation at its lowest point in five years at 2.4%.



Unlike Biden, the numbers don’t lie. Thankfully, President Trump is turning our country around, driving inflation down and making life more affordable for everyday Americans.



