Texas Democrat Senate Candidate James Talarico Called to Abolish ICE
Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico – who says “God is non-binary ” – is being exposed for how out of touch with Texans he truly is.
Over the weekend, Talarico called to abolish ICE with no plan to enforce immigration policies despite Texans‘ overwhelming support of DHS and ICE — who are responsible for the strongest border in over 50 years, and have deported over 650,000 criminal illegals.
So, who is Talarico representing if not Texans? Vile criminals like Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, an illegal alien from Cuba, who beheaded a man in Dallas, in front of his wife.
Talarico is unfit to serve Texas. Just look at his record:
Supported a longer Democrat Shutdown despite thousands of hardworking Texans living without pay and benefits.
Smeared ICE as “a secret police force that is terrorizing communities.”
Lied that he doesn’t believe in amnesty for criminal illegal aliens — then admits he does.
Called to prosecute ICE agents for arresting heinous criminals.
Wants to put criminal illegals back on taxpayer-funded healthcare.
Said atheists are more Christ-like than Christians.
Claimed abortions were invented in the Bible.
Said “our southern border should be like our front porch.”
Lost faith that democracy could peacefully resolve differences.
Claimed the Bible is pro-abortion.
Talarico wasn’t working for Texans when he missed over 800 votes in the State House, and he has made it clear he still has no intention of working for them.
Paid for by the Republican National Committee
Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.
www.GOP.com
Republican National Committee (RNC), 310 1st St SE Washington, DC, 20003-1885, US
Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com