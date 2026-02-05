Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico – who says “God is non-binary ” – is being exposed for how out of touch with Texans he truly is.

Over the weekend, Talarico called to abolish ICE with no plan to enforce immigration policies despite Texans‘ overwhelming support of DHS and ICE — who are responsible for the strongest border in over 50 years, and have deported over 650,000 criminal illegals.

So, who is Talarico representing if not Texans? Vile criminals like Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, an illegal alien from Cuba, who beheaded a man in Dallas, in front of his wife.



Talarico is unfit to serve Texas. Just look at his record:

Talarico wasn’t working for Texans when he missed over 800 votes in the State House, and he has made it clear he still has no intention of working for them.

