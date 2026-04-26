THANKS TO PRESIDENT TRUMP, OPERATION EPIC FURY HAS BEEN A RESOUNDING SUCCESS

KEY MESSAGE: Under President Trump’s leadership, ALL military objectives under Operation Epic Fury have been successfully completed. On top of this, President Trump secured a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

The United States military completed the core objectives in just 38 days after President Trump said this would be a 4–6-week military operation.

Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of America’s warfighters, Iran no longer poses the threat it did just six weeks ago.



The U.S. military destroyed Iran’s defense industrial base, crushing the terrorist regime’s ability to manufacture weapons that they and their proxies use to kill Americans and terrorize the world. The Iranian Navy has been completely annihilated, with the United States destroying more than 150 Iranian vessels, including 16 entire classes of Iranian warships. Iran now has zero submarines, and 97% of Iran’s naval mines have been targeted and destroyed. Iran’s air forces are functionally and operationally irrelevant after the United States maintained total air dominance over their country for weeks on end. Iran’s ability to fund and support its terrorist proxies has been greatly reduced. At this point, Iran can no longer distribute weapons to its proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Most importantly, Iran will not be able to acquire nuclear weapons.

President Trump granted a temporary extension of the ceasefire so that the fractured Iranian Government can submit a unified proposal.

After failure to produce a final peace agreement, because Iran refused to abandon its nuclear program, the United States is now enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports to maintain maximum pressure.



President Trump and Vice President Vance leveraged our military’s strength into tough diplomatic negotiations. While a ceasefire was secured and the Strait of Hormuz saw some initial reopening, Iran’s refusal to meet our core demands on the nuclear issue has forced us to impose a full naval blockade.

The Strait of Hormuz MUST remain open to free global commerce without Iranian extortion or tolls and we will enforce that.

As we mark this progress, we also remember and honor the 13 American heroes who laid down their lives in this noble effort. President Trump and a grateful nation honors their ultimate sacrifice, and we will never forget them.



President Trump: “As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots, who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation... We send our immense love & eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen.”



What Comes Next:

The President will only make a deal that serves the interests of the United States of America. Full Stop. The naval blockade will remain in place until Iran complies fully.

The Department of Treasury has unleashed Operation “Economic Fury,” ending a reprieve on sanctions of Tehran oil at sea and threatening to move against foreign banks that back Iran’s terror activities.



The United States will work with Iran to dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear material. Their remaining sites and stockpiles are being watched 24/7 overhead under very exacting satellite surveillance thanks to the United States Space Force.

Iran must fully open the Strait of Hormuz without charging illegal tolls or imposing delays. Attempts to extort international shipping will not be tolerated.



If any fast attack ships come anywhere close to our blockade, they will be immediately eliminated.

Once all of our objectives are achieved in Iran, including the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, our economy will be stronger than ever before.

Successes of Operation Epic Fury:

Our objectives were crystal clear from day one, and we executed with overwhelming precision and force. Overall, Operation Epic Fury has been a resounding military triumph.



In under 40 days, using less than 10% of America’s total combat power, we dismantled one of the world’s largest militaries and the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism – a historic military achievement. President Trump: “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

We achieved every single objective of the plan, on schedule and exactly as laid out from day one.



Iran’s Navy is at the bottom of the sea. Iran’s air force has been wiped out. Iran’s missile program is functionally destroyed. We have fully dismantled Iran’s defense industrial base. Iran can no longer build missiles, build rockets, build launchers, or build UAVs. Their factories have been raised to the ground, set back in historic fashion. Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon.

During Operation Epic Fury:



Over 10,200 total air sorties flown. Over 13,000 targets struck. More than 2,000 command and control targets. More than 1,450 defense and industrial base targets. More than 1,500 air defense targets. More than 700 mine systems. Approximately 800 attack drone targets. More than 600 naval targets. More than 450 ballistic missile targets. Over 1,000 incoming attack drone threats intercepted. Over 700 ballistic missile threats have been intercepted.

The United States will not let terrorists pose a risk to the American people. Operation Epic Fury is about securing peace for generations to come.

The United States did not start this conflict, but we will to finish it.



If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you.

We will not relent until the Iranian terrorist regime is in a place of complete and unconditional surrender. We will do so on our timeline and at our choosing.

Background on Iranian Threat to America:

The Iranian regime is a direct threat to the United States, and for decades the regime has attacked and killed our service members and citizens.



President Trump: “For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.” Iran launched a failed attempt to assassinate President Trump in 2024. From 1979 to 1981, the Iranian regime took more than 50 Americans hostage after violently storming the U.S. embassy in Tehran. Iran “supported and directed” the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut which killed 241 American servicemembers. Senior leaders of the Iranian regime “planned, funded, and sponsored” the 1996 Khobar Towers attack that killed 19 U.S. servicemembers and injured 372 more. From 2003-2011, Iran was responsible for the deaths of more than 600 U.S. servicemembers in Iraq.

Iran is the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism and has a history of arming and funding Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations.



Iran trained, funded, and armed Hamas before the October 7 th attacks in Israel. The Iranian regime is one of the world’s worst violators of human rights, oppressing the Iranian people to maintain its grip on power. President Trump: “The regime has armed, trained and funded terrorist militias that have soaked the earth with blood and guts, and it was Iran’s proxy, Hamas, that launched the monstrous October 7 attacks on Israel, slaughtering more than 1,000 innocent people, including 46 Americans, while taking 12 of our citizens hostages.”

President Trump doubled down and called on the Iranian people to rise up and take back their country from this murderous regime.



President Trump has called for the Iranian military and combatants to lay down their weapons. President Trump: “To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand…When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take…America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach.”

No president was willing to do what President Trump is doing to protect American citizens and pursue peace in the region.



Biden and Democrats emboldened our enemies, and President Trump is doing what is necessary to defend the Americans people. During the Biden administration, Iran and its proxies launched multiple attacks in the Middle East which killed American citizens and service members. Biden failed to do anything to counter the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program or its attacks on Americans.



World Leaders Applaud the Strikes, Democrats Side with Terrorists:

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PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCES LANDMARK DEAL TO LOWER DRUG COSTS FOR AMERICANS

KEY MESSAGE: President Trump has been working since day one to lower drug prices for Americans and recently announced the 17th agreement with a major pharmaceutical manufacturer, Regeneron, once again lowing prescription drug prices.

This new agreement will provide every state Medicaid program in the country with access to most favored nation drug prices on new Regeneron products, resulting in hundreds of millions in savings.

The agreement ensures foreign nations can no longer use price controls to freeride on American innovation by guaranteeing most favored nation prices on all new innovative medicines Regeneron brings to market.

With this deal, President Trump continues his historic efforts to protect Americans.

President Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug pricing deals are ending the system that has forced Americans to pay more for prescriptions than any other country in the world.

Instead of Americans paying the highest drug prices in the world, we will now pay the lowest cost paid by other nations and the American People will get the savings.

President Trump is lowering drug costs by securing Most-Favored-Nation pricing from:

Pfizer for atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and migraine medications. AstraZeneca on all new innovative medicines they bring to market. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk for obesity drugs, migraine medication, and insulin products. Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi for drugs that treat numerous costly and chronic conditions, including type two diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, COPD, hepatitis B and C, HIV, certain cancers, among others.

Americans will see massive price reductions on products when purchasing medicines directly through TrumpRx as a result of these actions.

Regeneron will reduce the price of its powerful cholesterol medicine, Praluent, from $537 to $225 for patients purchasing directly through TrumpRx.

Regeneron is also announcing that it will invest $27 billion in U.S. research, development, and manufacturing by 2029.

This announcement brings U.S. pharmaceutical investments under President Trump to a total of $448 billion in only 15 months.

President Trump and Republicans have already worked to deliver lower prices and make healthcare more affordable for all Americans. President Trump:

Launched TrumpRX.gov, a new platform that gives Americans direct access to dramatically lower prices on prescription drugs. Signed an executive order that will deliver lower drug prices for Medicare, expanding on President Trump’s first term’s successes that provided 22% in savings and lowering the cost of drugs by up to 60%. Signed an executive order to simplify Medicare payments for certain prescription drugs, lowering the cost by up to 35%. Is bringing transparency to prices for health care and prescription drugs, making it easier for Americans to find affordable care. Took action to end the practice of corporations profiting by keeping health care prices and business practices hidden from Americans. Signed an executive order to increase the availability of generics brands, which can be as much as 80% cheaper. Has provided massive discounts to low-income patients, pricing insulin prices for low-income patients and the uninsured to as low as $0.03.

These actions will lower costs and ensure accountability.

President Trump also recently announced his Great Healthcare Plan that would put PATIENTS first by: lowering drug prices, reducing premiums, holding big insurance companies accountable, and maximizing price transparency.

The plan requires healthcare providers and insurers to publicly and prominently post their pricing and fees to avoid surprising medical bills. The plan will also restore purchasing power to the people by sending money directly to the people through Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). The plan would save taxpayers at least $36 Billion and reduce Obamacare premiums by over 10%. The plan would codify President Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug policy into law.

Biden and Democrats failed to provide the savings on prescription drugs and healthcare. President Trump is delivering.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com