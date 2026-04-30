KEY MESSAGE: Today, the Supreme Court issued their ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, striking down a Democrat-driven map that used race as the primary factor in drawing the state’s congressional districts.

The ruling reaffirms a basic constitutional principle: the government cannot racially discriminate when drawing congressional maps.

The American people don’t want to see Americans segregated by race in their congressional maps, which is exactly what was happening in Louisiana. This decision is a win for fairness, the rule of law, and anyone who opposes racial gerrymandering. With this decision, Republicans are likely to gain one additional congressional seat in Louisiana. This decision will also allow for the possibility of eliminating more racially-gerrymandered seats that benefit Democrats, but this will take time and may not happen before the midterms.

For years Democrats have aggressively gerrymandered by race and have sued time and time again to force states to create minority-majority congressional districts based on race. Democrats’ efforts have been effectively segregating voters with their congressional maps. This ruling is an important victory towards undoing Democrats’ racial gerrymandering.

Justice Alito delivered the opinion, citing, “The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was designed to enforce the Constitution not- collide with it;” ALITO: “Allowing race to play any part in government decision making represents a departure from the constitutional rule that applies in almost every other context.”

This is a huge win against Democrat gerrymandering and builds on the RNC’s extensive efforts that continue to defend the integrity of every election – and fight for fair maps across our country.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com