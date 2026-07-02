KEY MESSAGE: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in the landmark campaign finance case, NRSC v. FEC, which restores freedom of speech to political parties by overturning the limits on coordinated expenditures.

These limits had greatly reduced the ability of political parties like the RNC to directly support our candidates, weakening political parties while empowering outside organizations. For years, national party committees like the RNC faced strict caps on coordinated expenditures.

Last year, the RNC filed an amicus brief in support of the NRSC’s challenge to federal coordinated expenditure limits.

The RNC has been preparing and is ready to expand the ways we directly help and provide resources to Republican candidates across the country. With the elimination of these limits, the RNC now has the opportunity to provide more resources and assistance directly to campaigns, helping both Republican candidates across the country and allowing us to be even more effective with our spending.

With record fundraising numbers and a cohesive team, Republicans are better set up for this ruling than the Democrats.

Chairman Gruters: “This is a massive victory for the First Amendment. Limiting the ability of political parties to work with and provide support directly to their candidates is not only ridiculous, it’s unconstitutional as the Supreme Court has now ruled. The RNC has been preparing for this ruling, and we are ready to expand the ways we directly help and provide resources to Republican candidates across the country.”

BOTTOM LINE: This ruling is a game changer and a massive victory for the First Amendment. It ensures our dollars go further in helping target House and Senate candidates get over the finish line in November.

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com