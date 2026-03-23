KEY MESSAGE: The RNC’s landmark case about deadlines for mail-in ballots – RNC v. Watson – is about stopping the confusion of elections that drag on for weeks, ensuring only eligible votes are being counted, and enforcing existing federal law.

Watson v. RNC

On Monday, the Supreme Court is hearing a landmark election integrity case – Watson v. RNC - brought by the Republican National Committee. The RNC is fighting to enforce federal law that ballots must be received by Election Day and ensure elections don’t drag on for weeks.

The RNC has been fighting this important case for two years. In 2024, the RNC and the Mississippi Republican Party sued to overturn a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted if they are received up to five days after Election Day. Currently, 14 states and the District of Columbia allow mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted. The RNC won this case last year in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day to be counted. The RNC is now asking the Supreme Court to affirm this decision.

If we want fair and secure elections, Election Day should mean exactly what it says. With Watson, the RNC is arguing for enforcing the law, ending the confusion of elections that drag on for weeks, and ensuring only eligible votes are counted.



Counting Ballots After Election Day Violates the Law and is Bad for our Elections

Counting ballots that are received after Election Day violates federal law, undermines confidence in our elections, and allows results to be delayed sometimes for weeks after voters have spoken.

Counting ballots received after Election Day violates federal law. Federal law for more than a century has said there is a national Election Day for the House, Senate, and presidency. Congress specifically wrote that this day is the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Counting ballots received after this day violates the law. Counting ballots after Election Day changes the rules.

Counting ballots received after Election Day delays results. Voters should not have to wait days or weeks to know who has won an election. The American people do not want elections to drag on for days or weeks after Election Day.

Counting ballots that are received after Election Day creates confusion and erodes trust in our elections.

Polling Shows That Voters Overwhelmingly Support Election Day Being the Deadline for Ballots

Polling shows voters believe Election Day should be the deadline for ballots, and that ballots received after that shouldn’t be counted. 83% of likely voters agree that ballots should be received by election day, including 83% of independents and 74% of Democrats. 60% of likely voters say mail-in ballots received after polls close should not be counted, including 59% of independents.

Americans believe that counting ballots received after Election Day erodes trust in our elections and makes it easier to cheat. 78% of likely voters say that requiring ballots to be in by Election Day makes our elections more secure. 60% of likely voters say that counting ballots received after polls close makes it easier to cheat. 59% of likely voters say they would not trust the results of an election if ballots received after Election Day are counted.



Watson v. RNC is Part of the RNC’s Nationwide, Year-Round Election Integrity Program

Americans want elections that are secure, fair, and transparent. When Americans vote, they should know their ballot is secure and counted correctly. Every time an illegal or ineligible vote is counted, it dilutes the ballot of lawful Americans.

RNC v. Watson is part of the RNC’s nationwide, year-round election integrity program, which is fighting across the country to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

The RNC is currently engaged in over 120 election integrity cases in more than 30 states across the country. The RNC has launched and supported cases on everything from last-minute and illegal changes to a ballot design to ensuring parity between Republican and Democrat poll workers.

The RNC’s litigation focuses on four key areas: Defending voter ID laws Securing mail-in ballots where they are used Stopping non-citizens from voting Holding states accountable if they fail to maintain accurate voter rolls

The RNC’s legal team is winning. Since the start of 2025 alone, the RNC has Defeated an attempt by Democrats in New York City to allow 800,000 non-citizens to vote Sent our largest ever records request to 48 states to ensure they are cleaning their voter rolls Secured wins defending election integrity laws in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina from far-left attacks

In addition to Watson , the RNC has fought to safeguard mail-in ballots by: Intervening to defend President Trump’s Executive Order enforcing Election Day deadlines. Fighting in court in to uphold mail-in ballot safeguards in Pennsylvania. Filing lawsuits in Nevada against post-Election Day ballot counting. Successfully defending Texas’ mail-in ballot ID requirement.



SAVE America Act

The RNC’s election integrity fight mirrors efforts by the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress, including the SAVE America Act.

The SAVE America Act, backed by President Trump, would establish nationwide protections to guarantee only American citizens can vote in American elections. This legislation would codify commonsense policies supported by more than 80 percent of Americans, including voter ID and proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Republicans are fighting to get this bill passed, but virtually every Democrat in Congress is fighting tooth and nail to block it.



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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com