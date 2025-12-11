KEY MESSAGE: Current campaign finance laws limit how much the RNC and state and local Republican Parties can coordinate with our candidates; but now the United States Supreme Court has the opportunity to strike the limits down and deliver a major victory for free speech and common sense.

These limits are unconstitutional, serving no other purpose than making it more difficult for parties to support their own candidates.

As of today, so-called “coordinated party expenditure limits” cap the amount of resources and money political parties can coordinate with and give to candidates.

In previous cases, the Supreme Court has recognized the special place the First Amendment reserves for, and the special protection it accords to a party’s selection and promotion of its nominees.

Political parties have long served as vehicles of political speech and association.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission, a case to determine whether coordinated party expenditure limits violate the First Amendment.

RNC Chairman Gruters : “This case is about free speech and free association. Political parties should be free to support their own candidates but coordinated expenditure limits infringe that basic right. The Supreme Court’s decision to hear this case is a major step toward removing these unconstitutional limits and allowing parties to do their job: help their candidates win.”

The RNC’s brief argued that coordinated party expenditure limits “directly affect[] the RNC’s ability to speak with and about its own nominees and to fulfill its core mission of winning elections.”

The RNC filed an amicus brief in support of striking down the limits.

The DNC, DSCC, and the DCCC defended the limits on free speech and sent far-Left lawyer Marc Elias to argue on their behalf.

Striking down coordinated party expenditure limits would be a major victory for free speech and common sense.

