Spanberger’s Californication Of The Commonwealth
Abigail Spanberger Lied To Virginians As She Pulls Virginia To The Far-Left While Democrats Push Through Harmful Bills In The State Legislature
ABIGAIL SPANBERGER WAS NEVER ABOUT AFFORDABILITY
Abigial Spanberger ran for governor of Virginia as a moderate, but in reality, she was just a Trojan Horse for left-wing radical policies.
Spanberger touted affordability as a key message heading into Election Day, but she is now working to punish Virginians with burdensome taxes, pass pro-criminal policies, restrict rights for self-defense, and push a woke ideology, even though she promised to help with the cost of childcare, housing, energy, and groceries.
VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS ARE ALREADY WORKING TO RAISE TAXES
As the General Assembly returned to Richmond in January, Virginia Democrats have proposed a litany of taxes that would harm Virginians and break Spanberger’s promise to lower prices.
HB 978 would extend the 4.3% state sales tax to also cover delivery and shipping services like Uber Eats and Amazon, as well as personal services such as haircuts, dry cleaning, landscaping, home repairs, storage of personal property, animal care, and more.
Virginians are overwhelmingly (74%) against taxes for food delivery.
HB 900 would expand the state sales tax to cover services such as food delivery services, streaming subscriptions, digital goods like cloud storage, Spotify, and downloadable movies, and other basic services like vehicle repair and dry cleaning.
HB 378 would impose a 3.8% investment income tax on individuals, trust, and estates.
HB 979 would create two new tax brackets.
If HB 378 and HB 979 are both passed, Virginia’s top income tax bracket would become the highest in the country, exceeding California’s 13.3%.
Evidence has shown that higher tax brackets lead to the largest taxpayers migrating out of high-tax states, causing the state to lose potentially billions in income.
HB 243 would implement a new 100% corporate tax.
SB 66 would allow any county or city in Virginia to impose an additional local sales and use tax.
HB 1179 would create an additional regional sales/use tax, impose a tax on rideshare companies, a retail delivery fee, a regional commercial parking tax, and a regional highway use fee.
HB 524 would allow Arlington County to raise its hotel tax by 1%.
HB 550 would allow Virginia counties to levy a tax on tickets to any event such as concerts, fairs, sports contests, and festivals.
HB 557 would allow local governments to charge an annual property tax on electric landscaping equipment owned by businesses.
HB 994 would allow localities to install speed cameras.
THE COMMONWEALTH’S ECONOMY WILL TAKE A BLOW IF DEMOCRATS HAVE THEIR WAY
Spanberger and Virginia Democrats continue to propose policies that would be harmful to the economy despite Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin leaving the state with a $2.7 billion surplus.
HB 1 would increase the minimum wage to $15.
HB 881 would ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.
SB 32 would repeal Virginia’s right-to-work statute which currently prohibits mandatory union dues or membership as a condition of employment.
Spanberger has stated that she wants Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
RGGI policies increased carbon emissions in Virginia and cost customers more money.
Governor Youngkin issued an executive order to withdraw from the RGGI because it was driving up Virginians’ electricity bills as utility companies passed the costs onto customers.
Even Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro vowed to withdraw from the RGGI.
Recent studies have shown that Democrat-led states have higher electricity costs than states run by Republicans.
If it wasn’t enough for Democrats to throw tax after tax at Virginians, a proposed amendment to the state budget, HB 30 , would more than triple the salary of state legislators.
DEMOCRATS ARE PUTTING VIRGINIANS’ SAFETY AT RISK
HB 244 would expand parole eligibility for some convicted criminals and reduce sentences for some robbery offenses.
HB 863 would eliminate mandatory minimums for some felony crimes.
HB 357 would eliminate the automatic requirement that certain felony defendants, such as those with prior convictions or already on bond, must post bond.
HB 1070 limits prosecutors from mentioning prior convictions to the jury during the trial.
2ND AMENDMENT IS UNDER ATTACK FROM DEMOCRATS
SB 749 and HB 217 would ban the sale of many popular firearms including many commonly sold semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, and pistols.
This bill would remove the grandfather clause for magazine limits, potentially entrapping countless law-abiding gun owners.
Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has made it clear that this is an unconstitutional bill.
HB 207 would impose a $500 tax on purchasing a suppressor.
HB 919 would impose an 11% tax on all firearm and ammunition purchases.
HB 1094 would impose an 11% tax on firearm and ammunition sales on the manufacturer.
HB 926 would prevent outdoor shooting of a firearm on property less than five acres.
HB 700 would increase the waiting period to purchase a firearm by five days.
HB 1359 would force anyone wanting to buy a firearm to first obtain a firearm purchaser license issued by the Virginia State Police.
If these bills become law and are ultimately challenged in court, they likely will be defended by Democrat Attorney General Jay Jones who fantasized about shooting his political opponents and wished their children would die.
SPANBERGER CHOOSES ILLEGALS OVER VIRGINIANS
Even though President Trump has fought for the most secure border in history , Virginia Democrats continue to go out of their way to protect illegal immigrants over their own citizens.
On day one , Spanberger signed an executive order preventing local law enforcement from working with federal immigration officials to deport criminal illegal aliens.
HB 1369 would ban Virginia from requiring nonprofits to verify whether people are eligible for some federal taxpayer benefits.
This bill was introduced in the wake of the massive fraud happening in Minnesota which has cost the state billions of dollars.
SB 351 and HB 650 would prevent civil arrests of illegal immigrants at courthouses.
VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO UNDERMINE ELECTION INTEGRITY
Even though a judge recently ruled Virginia Democrats’ gerrymandered map was illegal, Democrats continue to propose bills that weaken our election safeguards.
SB 52 would prohibit the cleaning of voters rolls in local and state elections 90 days before an election.
HB 1442 would prevent enforcement of federal immigration laws within 40 feet of a polling place.
SB 176 would allow any local governing body in Virginia to adopt ranked-choice voting for its elections.
SB 57 would enter Virginia into the Electronic Registration Information Center.
ERIC was founded by far-left activist David Becker and inflates voter rolls by requiring member states to contact eligible but unregistered residents to encourage them to vote.
HB 965 would enter Virginia into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would allocate its electoral votes to presidential candidates who win the national popular vote.
18 of the jurisdictions in the compact are all liberal states including California, New York, Illinois, Washington, D.C., Oregon, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Hawaii among others.
DEMOCRATS CAN’T STOP BEING WOKE
HB 858 would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
HB 614 would force public schools to push contributions and perspectives from “historically marginalized” communities such as ethnic minorities, refugees, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and people with disabilities.
HB 61 would discriminate against who the government can contract with based off sex and race.
The racist and sexist bill forces the government to meet a quota of contracts with women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
The bill states that contracts should be awarded to a woman or minority-owned business even if that contract’s bid is 5% more than a white or male-owned business.
Virginia Democrats are trying to reestablish DEI policies within Virginia Military Institute.
In addition to the Northam appointment, Spanberger has also appointed two Qatari lobbyists to serve on the George Mason University Board of Visitors.
