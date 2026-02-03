Abigail Spanberger Lied To Virginians As She Pulls Virginia To The Far-Left While Democrats Push Through Harmful Bills In The State Legislature



ABIGAIL SPANBERGER WAS NEVER ABOUT AFFORDABILITY

Abigial Spanberger ran for governor of Virginia as a moderate, but in reality, she was just a Trojan Horse for left-wing radical policies.

Spanberger touted affordability as a key message heading into Election Day, but she is now working to punish Virginians with burdensome taxes, pass pro-criminal policies, restrict rights for self-defense, and push a woke ideology, even though she promised to help with the cost of childcare, housing, energy, and groceries.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS ARE ALREADY WORKING TO RAISE TAXES

THE COMMONWEALTH’S ECONOMY WILL TAKE A BLOW IF DEMOCRATS HAVE THEIR WAY

DEMOCRATS ARE PUTTING VIRGINIANS’ SAFETY AT RISK

HB 244 would expand parole eligibility for some convicted criminals and reduce sentences for some robbery offenses.

HB 863 would eliminate mandatory minimums for some felony crimes. Some crimes include DUI’s, manslaughter, rape, possession and distribution of child pornography, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other repeat violent felonies.

HB 357 would eliminate the automatic requirement that certain felony defendants, such as those with prior convictions or already on bond, must post bond.

HB 1070 limits prosecutors from mentioning prior convictions to the jury during the trial.

2ND AMENDMENT IS UNDER ATTACK FROM DEMOCRATS

SPANBERGER CHOOSES ILLEGALS OVER VIRGINIANS

Even though President Trump has fought for the most secure border in history , Virginia Democrats continue to go out of their way to protect illegal immigrants over their own citizens.

On day one , Spanberger signed an executive order preventing local law enforcement from working with federal immigration officials to deport criminal illegal aliens.

HB 1369 would ban Virginia from requiring nonprofits to verify whether people are eligible for some federal taxpayer benefits. This bill was introduced in the wake of the massive fraud happening in Minnesota which has cost the state billions of dollars.

SB 351 and HB 650 would prevent civil arrests of illegal immigrants at courthouses.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO UNDERMINE ELECTION INTEGRITY

DEMOCRATS CAN’T STOP BEING WOKE

HB 858 would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

HB 614 would force public schools to push contributions and perspectives from “historically marginalized” communities such as ethnic minorities, refugees, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and people with disabilities.

HB 61 would discriminate against who the government can contract with based off sex and race. The racist and sexist bill forces the government to meet a quota of contracts with women-owned and minority-owned businesses. The bill states that contracts should be awarded to a woman or minority-owned business even if that contract’s bid is 5% more than a white or male-owned business.

Virginia Democrats are trying to reestablish DEI policies within Virginia Military Institute. This comes after Spanberger appointed disgraced governor Ralph Northam to the Board of Visitors at VMI. Spanberger must have forgotten than she had called on Northam to resign after his racist black face scandal.

In addition to the Northam appointment, Spanberger has also appointed two Qatari lobbyists to serve on the George Mason University Board of Visitors. Paid for by the Republican National Committee

