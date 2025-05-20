The Republican National Committee (RNC) conducted its Spring Training in Miami, Florida, from May 14 to May 16, 2025, to equip state leaders with effective party strategies and leadership skills for winning elections in the upcoming primaries. State Chairman Jim Eschenbaum, National Committeeman Ried Holien, and National Committeewoman Heidi Engelhart represented South Dakota at the event. Unlike the RNC’s other annual meetings—the Winter Meeting and the Summer Meeting—this Spring Training exclusively focused on training, with no sessions for standard committees such as the Executive Board, Budget, Rules, or Resolutions Committees.

The event began with a three-hour morning session that outlined the RNC’s support for state parties, providing attendees with an opportunity to connect in person with colleagues who were previously known only through virtual or phone interactions. In the afternoon, participants divided into regional groups to share successful strategies from their states, followed by a presentation from a White House representative on current policies and key issues.

Two additional afternoon sessions provided valuable insights. The first was a grassroots panel featuring Ralph Ried of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and Matt Schlapp of CPAC. They discussed how their organizations worked to register voters, increase voter turnout, and support President Trump’s 2024 election victory. The second session focused on election integrity, detailing the RNC’s efforts to ensure accurate elections and vote counts, with the aim of strengthening public confidence in the electoral process.

Tony Fabrizio, President Trump’s pollster, spoke during the Thursday night reception, highlighting the incredible work and the rapid pace at which the Trump administration is advancing the America First policy. The RNC is working diligently to ensure that President Trump has four full years, rather than just two, to implement what Americans mandated in the 2024 election.

On Friday morning, White House representatives outlined their strategy for achieving Republican victories in the 2026 midterm and 2028 presidential elections. The presence of these speakers emphasizes the strong collaboration between the White House and the RNC, fostering optimism about securing Republican successes in the midterms and supporting President Trump’s agenda throughout his term.

For questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to me at Heidi@SDGOP.com or hegop@nvc.net.

Heidi Engelhart

RNC National Committeewoman, South Dakota