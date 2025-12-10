Members and clubs of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women (SDFRW) brought home an impressive array of national awards at the National Federation of Republican Women’s (NFRW) 43rd Biennial Convention held in September 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

South Dakota clubs led the prestigious NFRW Club Achievement Awards, with eight local clubs recognized for outstanding membership growth, campaign work, and community impact.

Diamond Club Awards (Highest Honor)

Brown County Area Republican Women

Codington County Republican Women

Meade Republican Women

Northern Hills Republican Women

Sioux River Republican Women

Silver Club Awards

Beadle County Republican Women

James River Republican Women

Bronze Club Award

Aurora Douglas Republican Women

Top Volunteer & Campaign Recognition

State-level honors in the NFRW Political and Campaign categories:

Top Volunteer Phone Calls (Nationwide) – MaryLee Plut (South Dakota)

Top Volunteer Hours, 1–16 Club Category – South Dakota Federation

Top Individual Volunteer Hours (Nationwide) – MaryLee Plut (South Dakota)

Membership Growth Excellence

For the second consecutive reporting period, Northern Hills Republican Women received back-to-back national recognition:

70K Club with the Greatest Percentage Increase in Its State – 2024 & 2025

Winner: Northern Hills Republican Women

“It’s so great to see all of the hard work our SDFRW members put into their clubs and events receive due recognition,” says Beka Zerbst, the State President of SDFRW. “The awards period covers a two-year span during which our members help elect Republicans, educate about political issues, and provide opportunities for sharing GOP values. We are all very proud of our clubs receiving this recognition.”

The NFRW Biennial Convention brings together thousands of Republican women leaders from across the nation to celebrate achievements, share best practices, and prepare for upcoming election cycles. South Dakota’s strong showing highlights the state’s growing influence within the national organization.

Congratulations to all members of the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women who received 2025 NFRW awards.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman