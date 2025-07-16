Voice of the Plains

Senator Carl Perry Interview
Senator Carl Perry Interview

Senator Carl Perry, Assistant Majority Leader, talks about the structure and leadership of the state senate and what you need to know if you want to run for state legislature
Heidi Engelhart
Jul 16, 2025
Waffle Cone coffee shop

Carl Perry for State House - Home
Senator Carl Perry

