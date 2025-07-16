Waffle Cone coffee shop
Senator Carl Perry Interview
Senator Carl Perry, Assistant Majority Leader, talks about the structure and leadership of the state senate and what you need to know if you want to run for state legislature
Jul 16, 2025
Voice of the Plains Podcast
South Dakota and National politics, the latest from the RNC and voices of the people of South Dakota.
