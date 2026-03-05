Senate Democrats just voted to continue withholding funding from the Department of Homeland Security — undermining the men and women who work every day to protect the safety and security of the American people.

Democrats know that ICE is already funded, yet they are still choosing to hold the Department of Homeland Security hostage.

While Democrats grandstand, critical agencies like TSA, FEMA, CISA, and the Coast Guard are forced to operate under growing uncertainty despite the essential role they play in protecting the American people.

Democrats aren’t putting the American people first, they are putting the American people at risk.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

