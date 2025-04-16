I’m happy to announce the long-awaited SDGOP website is now live and operational. Please visit the site and explore it. You will find helpful information, events, party bylaws, and a platform.

https://www.sdgop.com/

Thank you to Deb Elliott, the website designer, and the entire team of volunteers for their hard work and dedication in completing the website.

As always, please contact me at hegop@nvc.net, Heidi@sdgop.com, or ncw@sdgop.com if you have any questions or comments.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman