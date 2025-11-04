WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after the Campbell County, Virginia General Registrar and Campbell County Electoral Board agreed to comply with state law and appoint Republican election officials:



“Republicans have a legal right to equal representation in running Virginia’s elections,” said Chairman Gruters. “It’s unacceptable for local officials to ignore the law and to block Republican nominees. The RNC took action to make sure Campbell County follows the law and voters get the fair process they deserve.”



Background:

On October 24, the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) and the Campbell County Republican Committee – led by Chairwoman Katherine Decker – filed a complaint against the Campbell County General Registrar and the Campbell County Electoral Board for refusing to appoint Republican election officers.

Virginia law requires both major political parties to be represented among precinct election officials “as far as practicable.”

The law also says each precinct’s chief and assistant chief officers must come from different political parties to ensure fairness.

Despite repeated requests, Campbell County left several precincts without any Republican election officers, even though more than 40 qualified Republicans were available to serve.

After the complaint was filed, Campbell County agreed to fix the issue and guarantee both parties are represented among election officials.

The Circuit Court of Campbell County later dismissed the case after both sides reached an agreement for the County to appoint Republican election officers, officially closing the matter.

The RNC has had similar victories, including recently in Georgia, to ensure Democrats are not violating the law and shutting out Republican election workers and officials.



