WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) secured a major election integrity victory as the Wisconsin Court of Appeals overturned a lower court order that kept two polling locations open past the 8:00 p.m. deadline during the 2024 General Election. The court ruled that Wisconsin’s election laws must be applied uniformly across the state and cannot be changed by judges at the last minute.

“This is a major win for election integrity and the rule of law,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “The court made clear that judges cannot change election rules on Election Day. Wisconsin’s voting deadlines are set by law and must apply equally to every voter. The RNC will continue fighting to protect commonsense election safeguards and ensure every legal vote is counted.”

Background:

On Election Night in November 2024, the Democrat National Committee asked a Wisconsin court to keep two Whitewater polling locations open after the statewide 8:00 p.m. deadline.

The RNC intervened and appealed after the court granted the request.

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled that state courts do not have the authority to reopen polls or extend voting hours beyond the deadline set by the legislature.

The court also found there was no evidence that voters were unable to vote because of the alleged delays.

The decision reinforces that polls close at 8:00 p.m. statewide and that election rules cannot be rewritten by Democrats or the courts at the last minute.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com