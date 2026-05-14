KEY MESSAGE: The RNC has been fighting in court for months to stop Democrats’ rigged congressional maps in Virginia, and today the state Supreme Court ruled in our favor and overturned these maps. Virginia Democrats poured more than $66 million into an effort to lock in control and silence voters, and they got nothing.

Democrats tried to rig Virginia’s maps. The RNC sued — and won.

Today, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down Democrats’ unconstitutional gerrymander after the RNC stepped in to stop it. The RNC has fought this illegal power grab since day one through aggressive legal action and election integrity efforts. The lawsuit was backed by an RNC-funded amicus brief and NRCC support. This legal fight began in October, when Republicans challenged the Democrats’ unlawful special session to authorize the referendum. On April 22, a Tazewell Circuit Court ruled Virginia’s referendum unconstitutional in a case brought by the RNC and NRCC. In February, the RNC filed a legal challenge to the referendum to enforce compliance with state law and protect fair voter representation. The RNC also took action to block non-citizen participation in the referendum, securing an election integrity victory in Prince William County and filing suit in Fairfax County.

Democrats poured $60+ million into rigging the maps. The RNC stopped them cold. Democrats pushed for a 10–1 congressional advantage in a state Republicans routinely compete in. Because of this court ruling, Democrats can no longer use these rigged maps. This means Republicans can now compete and possibly win in four more congressional districts in the state, a big boost for November.



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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com