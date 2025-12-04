WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement after a Michigan court ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally instructed officials to count ineligible absentee ballots:



“The law is simple: ballot stubs must match, and incomplete ballots cannot be counted,” said Chairman Gruters. “This ruling is a major win for election integrity and for voters who deserve confidence that every lawful vote is protected.”



Background:

Michigan law requires absentee ballots to be counted only if the number on the ballot stub matches the number on the ballot envelope.

This requirement ensures that the person who was issued the ballot is the same person who actually voted the ballot.

Secretary Benson instructed election officials to count ballots even when numbers didn’t match or the stub was missing entirely.

The RNC, Michigan GOP, and a local clerk sued in 2024 to block this unlawful guidance.

The Michigan Court of Claims previously ruled that ballots with missing or mismatched numbers cannot be counted because election inspectors have no legal authority to count them.

The RNC secured another victory today with the Michigan Court of Claims reinforcing its prior ruling that these ballots cannot be tabulated.

The RNC is fighting on multiple fronts for secure elections in Michigan and recently filed a separate lawsuit stopping Secretary Benson from permitting non-residents to vote in the state’s elections.

