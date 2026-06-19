Litigation Highlights

The Arizona Attorney General filed a reply in support of summary judgment in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs I. In that case, the RNC is defending the state’s new protocol for removing voters from the Active Early Voting List (i.e., the list of voters who automatically receive mail-in ballots) if they don’t cast an early ballot in any election over two election cycles and don’t respond to a follow-up notice.

Opposing parties filed their response briefs to the RNC’s cert petition in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs II on May 26, and the RNC filed its reply on June 3. In that case, the RNC is defending an Arizona law that adds a documentary proof of citizenship requirement on its voter registration forms. The Supreme Court will consider the petition in conference on June 18.

In Georgia, the district court in the SB 202 cases denied the plaintiffs’ preliminary injunction motion targeting the state’s line warming prohibitions. In that case, the RNC is helping to defend Georgia’s election integrity legislation.

The RNC intervened in Von Glahn v. Hanaway to help defend Missouri’s redistricting efforts. In that case, Democrats are suing to force the Missouri Secretary of State to certify their petition to use Missouri’s pre-2025 maps without verifying the petition signatures.

In New Hampshire Youth Movement v. Scanlan, a New Hampshire district court issued a decision following bench trial that blocks the state from enforcing its documentary proof of citizenship requirement. In that case, the RNC had filed an amicus in support of the citizenship requirement.

In Red Wine & Blue v. Larose, the RNC filed an amicus brief in support of an Ohiolaw that requires applicants to provide documentary proof of citizenship before receiving a voter registration application at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The RNC was previously denied intervention in this case.

The RNC filed a reply brief at the U.S. Supreme Court in support of its cert petition Eakin v. Adams County Board of Elections. In that case, the RNC is helping defend a Pennsylvania law that requires mail-in ballots to be dated in order to be counted.