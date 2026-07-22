Litigation Highlights

The U.S. Supreme Court granted the RNC’s cert petition in Mi Familia Vota v. Hobbs II and will hear the case next term. In that case, the RNC is helping defend an Arizona law that adds documentary proof of citizenship to its voter registration form.

The RNC filed a motion for preliminary injunction in RNC v. Griswold. In that case, the RNC is challenging a Colorado law that allows individuals who have never resided in the United States, let alone in Colorado, to vote in Colorado.

The Delaware Department of Elections produced several hundreds of documents in RNC v. Albence, the RNC’s NVRA records lawsuit. The parties settled the case last month and the RNC is now reviewing the produced documents.

The RNC filed its opening brief with the Georgia Supreme Court in Fulton County Republican Party v. Fulton County Board of Commissioners. In that case, the RNC is supporting the Fulton County GOP’s suit against the Fulton County Board of Supervisors for refusing to appoint the Republican nominees to the Board of Elections.

The RNC filed a pair of cases in Fulton County, Georgia, and Gwinnett County, Georgia, challenging policies that unlawfully create new absentee ballot drop-off locations beyond the drop boxes authorized under Georgia law.

In RNC v. Benson, the RNC and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson filed responses to the cross motions for summary disposition on July 15 and filed replies on July 20. In that case, the RNC is challenging new rules issued by Secretary Benson that restrict election challengers and make it harder for citizens to observe the election process.

The RNC filed a lawsuit in New Jersey challenging a state statute that permits individuals who have never resided in the United States, let alone in the State of New Jersey, to register to vote in New Jersey. On July 15, the court denied the RNC’s request to expedite the case.

The RNC obtained seal logs and other records related to chain of custody procedures for absentee ballot drop boxes in Burlington County, New Jersey. The County produced the records after the RNC sued under the New Jersey Open Records Act. The documents obtained by the RNC reveal that the County failed to follow its own procedures during the 2025 election in the State.