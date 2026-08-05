Litigation Highlights

The RNC filed its reply in support of the RNC’s motion for preliminary injunction in RNC v. Griswold. In that case, the RNC is challenging a Colorado law that allows individuals who have never resided in the United States, let alone in Colorado, to vote in Colorado.

The RNC filed a motion to intervene in Unidosus et al. v. Byrd to help defend the Florida SAVE Act, a comprehensive election integrity bill that strengthens the security, transparency, and reliability of Florida’s election system.

Fulton County filed its response to the RNC’s filed its opening brief with the Georgia Supreme Court in Fulton County Republican Party v. Fulton County Board of Commissioners, and the County has filed its response. In that case, the RNC is supporting the Fulton County GOP’s suit against the Fulton County Board of Supervisors for refusing to appoint the Republican nominees to the Board of Elections. The RNC’s reply brief is due on August 6.

The RNC filed a motion to intervene in Iowa to revive the state’s absentee-ballot signature verification requirements that have been blocked by the courts since 2018.

The RNC moved to intervene in a lawsuit to help defend Louisiana’s effort to require proof of citizenship on federal voter registration forms.

In RNC v. Benson, the court held a hearing on the RNC’s and Michigan Secretary of State Benson’s cross motions for summary disposition on July 23. In that case, the RNC is challenging new rules issued by Secretary Benson that restrict election challengers and make it harder for citizens to observe the election process.

A Pennsylvania court granted the RNC’s and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s application for leave to intervene. In that case, the RNC intervened to defend Pennsylvania’s closed primary law.

A Wisconsin court ruled that voters who have already returned their absentee ballots for the state primary cannot vote again. In that case, the RNC filed a motion to intervene to help defend a Wisconsin Election Commission rule that forbids absentee voters from spoiling their ballots and voting again when their preferred candidate leaves the race. Three Democrat voters are challenging the rule with the support of the DNC.